When does Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie come out?

Longtime fans of Super Mario Bros. have finally gotten a first look at the animated movie from Nintendo and Illumination—and they won’t need to wait too long to see it.

Although the movie was supposed to arrive in theaters in December 2022, the film was pushed back to spring 2023. And although Shigeru Miyamoto apologized for the delay, he did not give a reason why the film was delayed. But he did inform fans that the movie will be coming out on April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan.

The movie was first announced in 2021 when Miyamoto said that a new animated Mario Bros. film would be in the works. In the Nintendo Direct that housed the first look at the movie, Miyamoto said that the idea for the movie began seven years ago.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a star-studded cast that fans on social media are split on so far. Some aren’t very happy with Chris Pratt’s Mario, saying that his dialogue doesn’t sound like Mario’s dialect at all. Others are fawning over Jack Black’s Bowser, with many praising the personality he brings to the character. The trailer didn’t give too much away in regard to story content either, but it did give some pretty stunning visuals that fans are excited about.

On April 7, NA fans can head to their nearest theater to watch the movie in theaters. There’s no indication of when or where the movie might come to if it comes to streaming platforms, or when it will be available for purchase after the movie has its time in theaters.