When does Gundam Evolution release?

Gundam is one of the most recognizable anime properties of all time and soon players will be able to pilot their own mobile suits in Gundam Evolution.

Gundam Evolution is a free-to-play, six-on-six hero shooter with objective-based gameplay that is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year, Namco Bandai announced on March 9.

This is the franchise’s first foray into the hero shooter genre, and Bandai Namco plans to make a splash by offering 12 different mobile suits, such as the RX-78-2 Gundam or ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos, for players to control when the game launches. Each mech will provide its pilot with a unique set of abilities to tackle the game’s three modes—Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction.

Image via Bandai Namco

“Gundam Evolution strives to balance approachability and mastery, making it the perfect shooter for players of all skill levels to enjoy solo or with a group of friends,” Bandai Namco Online gameplay director Ryota Hogaki said. “With a variety of powerful mobile suits at their disposal, we hope players around the world will latch onto the thrill of epic mecha combat and fall in love with Gundam Evolution.”

The game doesn’t have a set release date, but fans can access a set of Closed Network Tests on PC from April 7 to 12 if they want to try the game out for themselves. A second test for console players will be performed in the future too.

To register for the PC test, players must visit the Gundam Evolution Steam page between March 9 and 28 to hit the “Request Access” button under the Playtest label.