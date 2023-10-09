When does Ghostrunner 2 release?

The fast-paced cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner 2 is arriving on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles in October. Players can already preorder one of three editions, and there’s a free demo available for anyone who wants a taste of the action early.

The sequel promises new game modes, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, new skills that enemies react differently to, bigger and better bosses, vehicular combat, and an interactive environment.

What is Ghostrunner 2’s release date?

Time to duel. Screenshot via One More Level.

Ghostrunner 2 releases on Oct. 26 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles and for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can already preorder the game, and each of the three editions comes with a different set of cosmetics. For excited players and die-hard fans, the top-end version includes 48 hours of early access.

The campaign takes place after the events of Ghostrunner with the same protagonist. You’ll use your katana, shuriken, and motorbike to take down an AI cult, slashing through enemies as you explore beyond the Dharma Tower—all with a banging synthwave soundtrack to set the mood.

All Ghostrunner 2 editions

The Brutal edition includes all the Deluxe and Standard editions features. Image by Dot Esports

Here are all available Ghostrunner 2 preorder editions and everything included in them:

Standard edition: $39.99 / 39.99€ / £34.99 – Traditional Katana Pack (two sword skins and two hand skins).

Traditional Katana Pack (two sword skins and two hand skins). Deluxe edition: $49.99 / 49,99€ / £39.99 – Traditional Katana Pack (two sword skins and two hand skins), four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a hand hologram with gamertag.

Traditional Katana Pack (two sword skins and two hand skins), four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a hand hologram with gamertag. Brutal edition: $69.99 / 69,99€ / £59.99 – Traditional Katana Pack (two sword skins and two hand skins), four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, a hand hologram with gamertag, a motorcycle skin, and early access starting on Oct. 24.

