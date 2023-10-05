Ghostrunner 2 system requirements: PC specs

Are you ready to to be a cyberninja?

A post-apocalyptic cyberpunk game with a synth wave soundtrack, Ghostrunner 2 will test your heart with a fast-paced gameplay full of gore. The second installment of the franchise promises speed, blood, and the need for a gaming PC.

If the Doom Guy used a katana, threw shurikens, and was actually a ninja, you would get Ghostrunner 2. You’ll be able to explore new skills, modes, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, and an interactive environment in One More Level’s new game.

Ghostrunner 2 system requirements for PC and laptop

Ghostrunner 2 requires reasonable PC and laptop hardware from players. Considering the number of animations the game will have to run in this fast-paced game, 8GB RAM and 4GB VRAM as the minimum requirements make sense.

You’ll still need the typical gamer PC and laptop, entry level machines with 4 RAM and no VRAM won’t be able to run Ghostrunner 2.

Recommended system requirements for Lords of the Fallen

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: Intel Core i9-9900k, or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

16GB GPU: GeForce RTX 2070, Radeon RX 6800 XT, or Intel Arc A770

Version 12 VRAM: 8GB

Minimum system requirements for Lords of the Fallen

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX-8350

8GB GPU: GeForce GTX 960, Radeon RX 480, or Intel Arc A380

Version 11 VRAM: 4GB

How to find your PC and Laptop’s specifications

There isn’t much use knowing the requirements if you don’t know your hardware specs. You can use the Direct X Diagnostic Tool to check if you are not sure what are your PC or laptop’s hardware specs or just forgot.

It’s an easy process and you’ll have all the information you need to know if you can run Ghostrunner 2. Here’s the step-by-step on how to check your specs:

Press Win + R.

Type dxdiag and hit Enter.

Click on yes if a window talking about the PC information pops up.

The important info is the operating system, processor, and memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check the name and the display memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most PC and laptop specs will be on the System tab, but you’ll need to go to the Display tab to see your GPU and VRAM specs information.

