The bad guys were never so haunting as they are now.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an online action game that features a group of seven humans fighting a Raiders seven-on-one.

The raiders will hunt and evolve as the game goes on. The first three raiders introduced to the game notably have different forms, Frieza (First Form, Second Form, Third Form, Fourth Form, True Form, and Golden), Cell (Imperfect Cell, Semi-Perfect Cell, and Perfect Cell), and Buu (Majin or Evil, Super Buu, Super Buu With Gotenks absorbed, Super Buu with Gohan Absorbed, and Kid Buu). These forms are most likely how the Raider will evolve and become more difficult to beat.

Like Dead by Daylight, one powerful player tries to find and kill other players who are trying to escape. In place of a hatch or escape point, players are trying to fix the Capsule Corp. Time Machine and escape. It can be done as a team or individually.

When does Dragon Ball: The Breakers release?

The release date of Dragon Ball: The Breakers has been set for Oct. 14, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In general, the holiday season is when some of the biggest games are released, so it is up against tough competition.

In many ways, the game is more like an anime than a horror game since it is heavily based on anime. Some gamers liked Dead by Daylight’s style but not its tone, so if you like Dragon Ball and want to work together against a powerful common enemy, this is for you.