When does Company of Heroes 3 release?

Company of Heroes 3, the third World War II RTS game made by Relic, has been officially unveiled.

Although the release date hasn’t been revealed by Relic yet, COH 3 is confirmed to launch sometime in 2022. But you can take part in the development of the game right now in what Relic calls pre-alpha. It will allow you to play the demo, see what builds are available, and have discussions with the devs. All you have to do is sign in on COH‘s official website.

After fighting through the Western front in COH 1 and in the Eastern front in COH 2, the series is now heading to the Mediterranean. You’ll play in a campaign that is set across Italy and use the Allies’ forces throughout it. You’ll have objectives during the campaign but you will have the ability to conquer and explore the maps the way you want, which allows you to use your own strategy to victory.

COH is regarded as one of the best RTS game series. It debuted in 2006 and won multiple awards such as the Game Critics Awards for best strategy game. It received two expansions, Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor, before gaining a full sequel in COH 2 in 2013.

“We’re really excited for players to experience Company of Heroes 3 right from the pre-alpha stage and to receive their valuable feedback,” Relic Entertainment’s general manager Justin Dowdeswell said in the official announcement. “We’ve been co-developing the game with our fantastic community members for years now, and they have been instrumental in providing consistent and meaningful feedback at every step of the development process. We are ready to expand that program in a massive way with our fans around the world via our COH-Development Program, which has been made possible by Amplitude Studios’ fantastic Games2Gether platform.”

You can check more details about COH 3 on its official website.