When does Assassin’s Creed Infinity release?

Assassin’s Creed fans got a lot of great news today during the Ubisoft Forward 2022. A solid amount of time was dedicated to the games and Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is not quite a game, but rather a hub that connects separate Assassin’s Creed games.

Games like Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, and Assassin’s Creed Invictus will be accessed through Infinity. There are still a lot of unknown details about exactly what Infinity is, and although the Ubisoft Forward showcase did give some more hints as to the nature of the Infinity platform and how it will work, what they didn’t give was a release date.

What we know about Assassin’s Creed Infinity‘s release

Currently, there is no release window for Assassin’s Creed Infinity. In fact, none of the games that are coming to Infinity have release dates, either. Red will likely be released in 2025 or later, and Hexe is even farther out according to Assassin’s Creed developer Marc-Alexis Cote. Because Red is said to be the first game coming to Infinity, it’s likely that the hub won’t be out until closer to Red‘s release date.

Besides the fact that Infinity will be a hub for all of these games going forward, fans are currently unsure of exactly what it will do. Assassin’s Creed Invictus is going to be a multiplayer game, so some fans are wondering if Infinity might be where they queue up for matchmaking, but it is unclear if that will be the case or not. At present, it just seems like a place where players can access their Assassin’s Creed games.

While players wait for the next generation of Assassin’s Creed games that will launch on Infinity, Ubisoft will release another game in the meantime, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The game is set for release in 2023 and will keep players occupied until all of the other new Assassin’s Creed titles come to life.