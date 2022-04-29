What to do after beating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon in Elden Ring

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon is one of the most impactful demigods that players can defeat in Elden Ring. The queen is located in one of the most unique locations of the game and she’s integral to ensuring that players are able to respec their character. And if players are looking to complete Ranni’s questline, they’ll have to get past Queen Rennala one way or the other.

While it’s technically true that Rennala isn’t a mandatory boss in Elden Ring, players should prioritize her over the other demigods. Players only need to acquire two Great Runes to gain access to Leyndell, Royal Capital. Rennala should be one of those two Great Runes, for a number of reasons. But when players do decide to take her on and win, it’s not entirely clear what to do next.

The steps after Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Rennala is one of the easier demigods to defeat, using magic attacks along with her own Spirit Ash summons. She’s also located in a central location in Liurnia of the Lakes, so it’s often that players will simply find their way to her doorway one way or the other.

If players defeated Godrick in Stormveil Castle and then managed to beat Rennala, then they can technically go into the Altus Plateau and access Leyndell, Royal Capital. This is the next step in the main story of Elden Ring. But players should be warned that Altus Plateau and Leyndell are both challenging locations, only fit for players of the right level.

Players who are trying to get through the main story as quickly as possible can simply beat Godrick and Rennala and then head into the capital. Any player who does this, though, will likely be under-leveled and thus have a difficult time getting past enemies as they progress. As such, it’s recommended for players to explore Liurnia further after defeating Rennala.

Liurnia is a large region that has a plethora of caves, dungeons, and other hidden secrets lying across its land. Rennala and the Academy of Raya Lucaria are just one small part of the region. Players can access the Four Belfries to the northwest, along with Carian Manor. There are also some intriguing dungeons and other locations on the eastern side of the region.

Speaking of, players can head to the Divine Tower of Liurnia to make full use of Rennala’s Great Rune after defeating her. This tower is located on the east side of Liurnia but requires players to advance Ranni’s questline to do so. Ranni is found in the northwest part of Liurnia and she sends players on one of the best quests in Elden Ring. If players don’t want to take on Ranni’s quest, they can also take part in Latenna’s, Rya’s, or Millicent’s quest, which are all started in Liurnia.

For players looking to advance past Liurnia after defeating Rennala, going to visit Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy in Volcano Manor is a logical next step. Volcano Manor is located in the far northwest part of Altus Plateau, so players will need to have advanced the main story to access this region. Volcano Manor and its preceding location of Mt. Gelmir are difficult locations, so players should be around level 65 to 80 if they want to have a chance of succeeding.

Alternatively, players can also go visit General Starscourage Radahn in the region of Caelid if they haven’t already. Radahn isn’t a mandatory boss in Elden Ring, but defeating them does pave the way for players who are participating in Ranni’s questline. Radahn also opens the door for players to fully explore the underground regions of the Lands Between.

For players looking to get into the Altus Plateau through the Grand Lift of Rold, Caelid is a mandatory stop. Fort Faroth in the region holds the Dectus Medallion (Right), which is essential to accessing the lift and going into Altus Plateau.

Finally, players can explore either the Ainsel or Siofra Rivers in Elden Ring after defeating Rennala. These are underground locations that can be accessed fairly early on in the game. They take a good amount of time to get through and hold some wondrous sights, weapons, and challenging bosses and other enemies.

From completing and progressing questlines to visiting new locations and advancing the main story of Elden Ring, there are a plethora of options available to players after they defeat Rennala. It’s truly up to the player how they want to proceed. The one aspect to remember is that as players progress, their level needs to also increase if they want to keep up with their enemies.