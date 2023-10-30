Ever since their rise to popularity with computers and mobile devices over the past 50 years, the Snake genre of games has captivated audiences and has adapted over time for a modern audience.

That said, nothing beats the classic game, Snake. Featuring a simple rectangular screen and minimal HUD elements, players steer a snake around the zone looking for food. As the snake finds food, it grows, meaning less room to maneuver. Oftentimes players find themselves caught in a corner of their own making, losing the game as the snake bites itself and having to start all over again.

Snake really took off with the Nokia phone in the ’90s and the title has since taken on numerous forms including multiplayer modes and newer versions through various app stores. But above all, it’s Google’s version, Google Snake, that has caught the attention of casual and die-hard speedrunners the world over.

What is the Google Snake world record?

Speedrunners have been attempting the Google Snake first to 25 Apple record, with Israeli player Yarmiplay currently holding the title at 27.54 seconds, according to Speedrun.com.

The format of this record is simple. Start the timer in Classic Mode, eat 25 Apples as the snake, then check your time as soon as the 25th is eaten. It takes a little luck and some strategy to achieve a sub-30 second time, with a perfect setup seeing players drop even further below the mark.

Pakistani player bruhman223 was the first to drop below 28 seconds, with Fuki then Yarmiplay going even better to set the new goal closer to 26 seconds.

The record for filling the board with the snake and eating all 252 apples is held by Sweden’s M4xD, who completed the feat in nine minutes and 51 seconds.

This requires supreme strategy and planning as the final few apples end up falling into the only gaps left on the board, meaning the player must follow their own snake’s tail for a long while to reach the apple.

What is the Snake II world record?

Google Snake is all well and good, but you might be saying “Taffy, I don’t care for the new game—give me the classic Snake II record!”

Snake II was launched for Nokia devices in 2000 and truly kickstarted the Snake craze. Those who used a Nokia 3310 likely lost hours upon hours of time to the game, constantly twisting and turning their snake to swallow as many apples as they could without losing.

Well, we’ve got some good news; if you think of yourself as a Snake connoisseur and want a shot at the Snake II classic record, it appears to be up for grabs. The Guinness World Records official search indicates the record has expired or no longer exists, meaning all it takes is an old Nokia and some fast thumbs and you might be in the next edition of GWR!

Do you want the record? Screenshot via Guinness World Records

You’ll need to make a Guinness World Records account and contact the records team directly to organize an attempt, but how cool would it be to say to friends and family that you hold the Snake II record on a Nokia device?

Here’s hoping you kept an old phone to play it on, however, as the online emulation of Snake II probably won’t count.

