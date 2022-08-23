After almost a decade of waiting, zombie game fans finally have more news around the release of Dambuster Studios’ long-awaited undead title, Dead Island 2.

Popular annual game industry show Gamescom opened its virtual doors by leading off the event with a trailer for the game, showing off graphics, gameplay, characters, and the official setting where players will be living out their zombie apocalypse fantasies.

There have been plenty of different assumptions as to where Dead Island 2 will take place, but where exactly will fans find themselves as they blast their way through the horde?

Where will Dead Island 2 be taking place?

In the trailer, the location for Dead Island 2 was confirmed with multiple shots of different iconic areas of Los Angeles, or “Hell-A.” Sun’s out, guns out, and zombies are aplenty in the bright lights of California. There are plenty of guns to go around too as players traverse the zombie-infested hills of the City of Angels.

From the sandy shores of Venice Beach to the sprawling mansions found in Beverly Hills and various malls and evacuation points in between, players will gain access to large, uniquely-built districts with different areas to explore. The game won’t be an open-world affair but will still be large enough in scale with a collection of different side quests to complete.

Dead Island 2 will come to life on Feb. 3, 2023.