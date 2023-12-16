What is the release date for Lost Records: Bloom and Rage?

If you can't wait to enter Dontnod's new universe, here is all you need to know.

The first teaser trailer for Lost Records: Bloom and Rage was revealed at The Game Awards 2023, and it was a treat for fans of Life is Strange and stories like Stranger Things. But when can we expect the new game to launch?

Bloom & Rage is the first game in the Lost Records universe, which marks the beginning of a new chapter for Dontnod Entertainment after the success of the Life is Strange series. It is also the first game to be developed by the company’s new studio in Montréal, Canada.

What is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage?

The game kicks off in 1995, featuring high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. Its 90s setting is reflected in its vibrant colors and old-school feel, and it’s even reminiscent of nostalgic stories like Paper Girls. But for the girls in Bloom and Rage, a secret drives them apart—until fate reconnects them 27 years later to confront their past.

If you can’t wait to uncover the mystery, you’re probably wondering when Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is coming out. Here is all we know so far.

When will Lost Records: Bloom and Rage release?

Bloom and Rage looks to be an immersive storytelling experience. Image via Dontnod Entertainment

The announcement trailer doesn’t reveal an exact release date for Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, but it does provide a release window, or at least a tentative one.

Bloom and Rage is scheduled to launch sometime in late 2024, according to Dontnod. Over the next few months, the developer is likely to release more information, as well as a more precise window or date for the launch.

Because it is releasing for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam) in late 2024, you can already add the game to your wishlist on your preferred platform. This will make sure you’re notified when its release date is announced, and when the game becomes available for pre-order.