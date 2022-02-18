What is the max level in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West picks up right where Horizon: Zero Dawn finished.

In the newest entry to the Guerrilla Games series, you’ll set off on an adventure in the lands of the Forbidden West. And, as teased throughout the years, the game offers numerous activities, which will keep you busy for hours on end.

Naturally, you’ll be constantly leveling up throughout the story. One of the key RPG elements in Horizon is leveling Aloy, and in the game, there are numerous options when it comes to upgrading the main character. Whether you want to be a ranged assassin or a close-range brawler, it’s all up to you.

There’s a limit to spending your skill points, however, You get them whenever you level up, but you can’t level endlessly. This is because the max level in Horizon Forbidden West is 50. When you reach the max level, you won’t have enough points to max out every tree in a single playthrough.

For this reason, you should take your time when choosing between one direction or another.