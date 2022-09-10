What is Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe? | Setting, release date, and more

During the 2022 Ubisoft Forward showcase, fans got news about several new Assassin’s Creed games that are coming to the market in the next few years. One of those was named Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe.

Details are slim about this new game, but it seems that the franchise is experimenting with a different genre in the Assassin’s Creed universe with Codename Hexe. There was no meaningful information given in the trailer presented for the game; all fans saw was a creepy setting with eerie music and the Assassin’s Creed logo made out of sticks haphazardly tied together.

Here’s what we know about Hexe so far.

Where is Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe set?

As far as the setting for the new game, no setting for the new title has been given officially, unlike the Japanese setting of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. However, previously leaked information has said that Hexe will be located in Europe during the witch trials of the Holy Roman Empire, which would most likely place the game in Germany, Austria, or Switzerland in the 16th or 17th centuries. While all of that information is yet to be confirmed by Ubisoft, the aesthetic of the twig-tied Assassin’s Creed logo set atop a seven-pointed star and surrounded by runes seems to support the idea of a game that delves into the occult.

When will Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe release?

While we don’t have any official release information for Hexe outside of the trailer and a few bits from interviews, we can hazard a couple guesses about the new title. In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Marc-Alexis Côté said that Hexe was farther from a release date than Mirage or Red.

One of the things that we’ve learned with Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla is that we don’t need to come out with an RPG every year,” Côté said. Côté went on to say that such big RPG-style games have a much longer life cycle, and can be part of valuable content cycles while the franchise simultaneously offers different experiences. It appears that Hexe will be one of these different experiences, with Côté mentioning that the game will have a fundamentally different “structure” than any Assassin’s Creed title that’s come before it.

We work in the dark…



That's all we can say for now about Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/01YM9uXtr8 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

The Assassin’s Creed Twitter page posted about the game with a tweet that said “We work in the dark…” That’s all fans really know about the game at the moment. Because Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is scheduled to come before it and Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled for 2023, fans are expecting a late 2025 or later release date for this game.

Along with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Red, Invictus and more, those who love the franchise have a lot to look forward to in the coming years with many new game releases in their futures.