What can you earn with PlayStation Stars?

If you want to earn 'em, chances are you want to spend 'em, too.

Earlier this year, PlayStation announced its new loyalty program, PlayStation Stars. Aimed at players who want to get more out of their digital purchases and gameplay, PlayStation Stars grants points to those who buy games and complete specific challenges known as campaigns. Those points can then be exchanged for goodies through the PlayStation Network.

There are plenty of rewards to choose from, assuming you have enough points. While the program is still new and likely doesn’t offer as many rewards as it will in the future, there’s still enough there to whet your appetite. If you’re a PlayStation fan and you’re interested in earning free items, read on to learn more about what you can obtain.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can earn through the PlayStation Stars program.

PlayStation Stars rewards

Points

Like many loyalty rewards programs, purchasing eligible items using your PSN account will net you points. Eligible items can include games, DLC, add-ons, and other items. Points can then be exchanged for wallet funds that go directly to your PSN wallet or digital collectibles that can be “displayed” in your account’s digital display case.

Collectibles

Exchanging points for collectibles isn’t the only way to earn them. Collectibles can also be received directly for completing certain campaigns. For example, leveling up through the PlayStation Stars level system grants “celebration” collectibles based on the level you achieve. Each collectible is based on an aspect of the PlayStation brand or its history of games and franchises, and each one has its own rarity level.

Campaigns

Campaigns are challenges in and around PlayStation and its games that grant collectibles upon their completion. Campaigns can be as simple as trying certain features on your PlayStation or as complex as taking part in a PSN tournament for a competitive game. Certain in-game activities are also considered campaigns, though the official PlayStation Stars website doesn’t provide any examples. Campaigns will sometimes be tailored to you based on the kinds of games you enjoy playing.

It appears as though campaign rewards are granted instantly upon completing them, whether they involve an in-game task or the “exploration” of a given PlayStation feature.