What are the PC requirements for Returnal?

Sony’s third-person shooter roguelike Returnal will be released for PC this year on Feb. 15, less than two years after the publisher launched it as an exclusive for PlayStation 5.

The game puts you in control of an astronaut called Selene Vassos, who is stuck in a time loop and has to fight alien enemies with her futuristic weapons. Although Returnal isn’t regarded as the best PlayStation 5 exclusive, it’s one of the most acclaimed Sony published for the console.

Returnal was developed by Housemarque for PlayStation 5, but there was a change of studio for the PC version. The third-person shooter is being developed by Climax Studio, which has previously made Silent Hill: Origins.

The developer has listed five different PC specifications to run Returnal, from a cheaper setup to a high-end rig. It’s always helpful to know if your PC can run the game, so here are all of them.

All PC system requirements for Returnal

Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x (4 core 3.5 GHz)

Medium

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4 GHz)

Recommended

CPU: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)

Epic

CPU: Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz)

Ray Tracing