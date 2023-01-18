What are the PC requirements for Returnal?

Sony’s third-person shooter roguelike Returnal will be released for PC this year on Feb. 15, less than two years after the publisher launched it as an exclusive for PlayStation 5.
The game puts you in control of an astronaut called Selene Vassos, who is stuck in a time loop and has to fight alien enemies with her futuristic weapons. Although Returnal isn’t regarded as the best PlayStation 5 exclusive, it’s one of the most acclaimed Sony published for the console.
Returnal was developed by Housemarque for PlayStation 5, but there was a change of studio for the PC version. The third-person shooter is being developed by Climax Studio, which has previously made Silent Hill: Origins.
The developer has listed five different PC specifications to run Returnal, from a cheaper setup to a high-end rig. It’s always helpful to know if your PC can run the game, so here are all of them.
All PC system requirements for Returnal
Minimum
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x (4 core 3.5 GHz)
- RAM: 16 GB DDR4
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)
- Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended)
- Operational System: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
- Graphic settings for these specs: Low
- Average performance: 720p @ 60FPS
Medium
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4 GHz)
- RAM: 16 GB DDR4
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB)
- Storage: 60 GB SSD
- Operational System: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
- Graphic settings for these specs: Medium
- Average performance: 1080p @ 60FPS
Recommended
- CPU: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)
- RAM: 16 GB DDR4
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB)
- Storage: 60 GB SSD
- Operational System: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
- Graphic settings for these specs: High
- Average performance: 1080p @ 60FPS
Epic
- CPU: Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz)
- RAM: 32 GB DDR4
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)
- Storage: 60 GB SSD
- Operational System: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
- Graphic settings for these specs: Epic
- Average performance: 4K @ 60FPS
Ray Tracing
- CPU: Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz)
- RAM: 32 GB DDR4
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB)
- Storage: 60 GB SSD
- Operational System: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
- Graphic settings for these specs: Epic
- Average performance: 4K @ 60FPS*