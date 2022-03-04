What are Ruin Fragments in Elden Ring?

The Lands Between in Elden Ring is full of materials and items players can use to craft new useful tools and equipment. Some materials are rare and hard to find, while others are available almost anywhere. One material players will encounter often are Ruin Fragments, which can be used to make other helpful items.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Ruin Fragments can be found near destroyed buildings and temples scattered across the Lands Between and are one of the easiest resources to find. They can be used as a throwable item to distract enemies or lure enemies away from a group, but they’re best used as a resource to craft other items.

Players can use Ruin Fragments to craft Scriptstone, Rainbow Stone, and Glow Stone. Scriptstone allows players to see more messages from other players, which often contain helpful tips and tricks. They also commonly contain jokes and false information, so take whatever they say with a grain of salt.

Rainbow Stone emit colorful light and are an excellent way to track your path in a dark area. Glowstone is similar, although it also requires Dewkissed Herba to make and only emits a natural light color.

Players should grab Ruin Fragments as they explore the world to make sure they always have the items they need. Rainbow Stone is a great way to check if you can survive a fall. If a Rainbow Stone breaks when it hits the ground from a high elevation, that means you will also die. If it stays intact, you can make the jump without issue. Seeing more messages from other players with Scriptstone can be helpful in some scenarios, and extra light provided by Glonestone never hurts.