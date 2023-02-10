What a pitch: Konami released a $1 baseball game just so players can have fun

Konami is releasing its latest title in the Power Pros baseball series, WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, for just a dollar.

On Feb. 9, Konami launched a trailer for the game accompanying its price tag announcement. The series is known in Japan as Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu, and began its journey to the gaming industry by being released as a Super Famicom (SNES) title in 1994.

Now, with its latest entry known as WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros globally, the game will be making its debut for PS4 and Switch at a price of $0.99.

“The global release launches at an affordable price of $0.99 with no additional charges,” Konami said. “In the hope that it will be enjoyed by many people around the world, especially with the game supporting up to four players on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 alongside single player online.”

In WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, players will be able to use baseball players with a “chibi” or cartoonish style. They can assemble their own team from the Power Pros franchise to compete in a series of baseball matches.

“Welcome to Japan’s most played baseball game series! Create your own dream team with unique characters from the POWER PROS universe and represent your country to compete in WBSC’s eSport discipline,” the trailer’s official description reads.

There will be no microtransactions in the game, and Konami’s gain aside from the sales it would get from the title’s one-dollar price tag is to make people enjoy what the Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu already offered in Japan through the years.