Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 quietly pushed back to second half of 2024

Focus Entertainment has said that it’ll no longer launch Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by the end of this year, delaying it to the second half of 2024.

Originally, Space Marine 2 was scheduled for Winter 2023. Yet with December just over a week away and no exact launch date in sight, it’s not too surprising to learn that it’s being pushed back. But the fact that it could be in development for at least another six months suggests that it needs a lot more work than just some quick polishing.

Focus Entertainment shared this via a news brief about its upcoming releases (spotted and shared by PCGamesN) on Nov. 21. Acknowledging the excitement surrounding Space Marine 2 (it’s apparently been wishlisted over a million times), it says the delay is “to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience. Focus Entertainment is committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise.”

On the bright side, it sounds like Focus already has a new release date in mind, adding that it’ll make an announcement in early December. Perhaps it’ll be featured during The Game Awards 2023 since that’s scheduled for Dec. 7.

Space Marine 2 was demoed at Gamescom 2023 this past August, so you’d think the delay could be in response to negative feedback for it. Curiously, though, previews from the event seem to have been mostly positive, with IGN saying that fans will be rewarded for their patience. There’s also still meant to be a beta test taking place, which you can register for on the game’s official website, but Focus has yet to share a date for it.

The first Space Marine game launched in 2011, meaning fans have waited over a decade for its sequel. Space Marine 2 will retain the hack-and-slash meets third-person shooter gameplay and brings back protagonist Captain Titus (sadly no longer voiced by Mark Strong) as he and his squad mates fight against the alien Tyranid race. It’s in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.