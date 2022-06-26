Viridian Amber Medallion Location and effects in Elden Ring

The Viridian Amber Medallion is a Talisman in Elden Ring that provides an increase to maximum Stamina by 11%. In total, there are three versions of the Viridian Amber Medallion, with the latter being upgraded variants of the original, increasing maximum Stamina by 13% and 15%, respectively.

The Viridian Amber Medallion is a fantastic addition to almost any build you decide to go in Elden Ring. Still, it is especially helpful to those who’ve chosen Strength or Dexterity builds because the increase in Stamina will allow for more attacks and rolls while in the heat of battle.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Viridian Amber Medallion in Elden Ring but are unsure where to find each version, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Viridian Amber Medallion

The first Viridian Amber Medallion available to players can be acquired relatively early in your journey through the Lands Between, a bit south of the Stranded Graveyard, where players initially spawned in Elden Ring.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

To get the Medallion you’re looking for, head south of Limgrave to the Weeping Peninsula. Then, travel west to the Tombsward Cave, which is found southeast of the Fourth Church of Marika and west of the Weeping Peninsula’s Minor Erdtree. You’ll obtain the Viridian Amber Medallion after defeating the boss of the cave, Miranda the Blighted Bloom.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

For the first upgraded version of the Viridian Amber Medallion, you’ll need access to the Altus Plateau above Liurnia of the Lakes. Head south of the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace just outside of Leyndell, Royal Capital.

While traveling south of the Site of Grace, you will hear Margit, the Fell Omen whisper, “I see you, Tarnished,” before appearing on the road. Defeating him for the second time will cause the Viridian Amber Medallion +1 to drop.

The last version of the Viridian Amber Medallion, being the +2 variant which will net you an increase of 15% maximum Stamina, is found in Miquella’s Haligtree, an endgame location above the Consecrated Snowfield in Elden Ring.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

To reach the Haligtree, you need to head to Ordina, Liturgical Town, located in the northern area of the Consecrated Snowfield. Once there, head to the Evergaol in the northern section of the town and enter it. You’ll then need to light four candles around Ordina while fending off Black Knife Assassins.

Once completed, you’ll receive the notification that “A seal was broken in town” and be teleported back to the Evergaol. Head north up the long staircase and use the newly opened Waygate that will take you to Miquella’s Haligtree.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Once there, make your way to the Haligtree Town Plaza Site of Grace in the southern section of the tree. From there, head south and jump down the roofs of the buildings three times. Once on the third roof, turn around, and you should see an opening to the second building with a few Scarlet Rot Zombies wandering in it. Jump across the gap to the building and loot your Viridian Amber Medallion +2 from the chest in the northwest room.