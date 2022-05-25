V Rising sells 1 million copies during first week of release

V Rising, the open-world vampire-themed game developed and published by Stunlock Studios, has already sold 1 million copies worldwide.

The game’s official Twitter account posted the announcement yesterday, thanking all the fans who have supported the game during its first week of release. “1,000,000 vampires have risen from their slumber,” the post reads. “Thank you all for being part of this achievement.”

1,000,000 Vampires have risen from their slumber! Thank you all for being part of this achievement! pic.twitter.com/p96f0E0pbV — V Rising (@VRisingGame) May 24, 2022

V Rising’s early access began on May 17 on Steam and it sold 500,000 copies during its first three days. “Awaken as a vampire,” Steam’s official description for the game reads. “Hunt for blood in nearby settlements to regain your strength and evade the scorching sun to survive. Raise your castle and thrive in an ever-changing open world full of mystery. Gain allies online and conquer the land of the living.”

The early access description also confirmed that there will be more content coming to the game once the full version is implemented. This includes new biomes, dungeons, weapons, spell kits, enemies, castle decorations and cosmetics, crafting recipes, and features, as well as increased performance to “improve the entire experience.”

Developer Stunlock Studios considers the game as a title with a “gothic open-world” where players can “explore a vast world teeming with mythical horrors and danger.” They can also “travel through lush forests, open countryside, and dark caverns to discover valuable resources, meeting friends and foes alike along the way.”

There is still no confirmed release date for the game’s full version, though players can already purchase the early access version by following this link.