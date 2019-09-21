Untitled Goose Game is being speedrun honking fast

Untitled Goose Game, a new big indie game that came out yesterday, is already gaining a ton of traction from speedrunners across the world.

While the game has only been out for 24 hours at the time of writing, the game already has a small pool of loyal, diehard speedrunners that are working hard to speedrun and optimize the game as quick as possible.

Speedrunners have already found strategies to complete the game in over 20 minutes and considering how the game hasn’t been out for that long, there is plenty of time for further optimization moving forward.

Currently, the world record for the any percent category sits at just over 21 minutes long, with speedrunners pushing to reach the sub-20 minute mark by the end of the weekend.

As more glitches, tricks, and mechanics are learnt about the game, there is no telling how much time speedrunners will be able to save or what the world record time will look like weeks, months, or years after release.

Now, all we need to do is wait for the game to appear at a Games Done Quick event.