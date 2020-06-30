UK’s EGX event canceled, will have an online version

EGX Digital will go live from September 12 to 20 and will be free to access.

EGX, the UK’s biggest gaming event, has been canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to take place in London from September 17 to 20, but now the organizer ReedPop will throw its first online event.

EGX Digital will happen a few days earlier than the physical event would have. Running from September 12 to 20, it will be free to access, but some parts of the event may require to purchase a ticket. It’ll be available across three continents.

EGX Rezzed customers who have had their tickets transferred over to EGX 2020, including those with tickets to Jesse Cox and OX, will be automatically be refunded over the next few weeks.

It is with huge sadness that we must announce the cancellation of EGX 2020.



We still want to provide you with the gaming content that you love, so EGX Digital will be taking place from 12 – 20 September for 24/7 video game fun. More details to come soon: https://t.co/fS9dNrFCz0 pic.twitter.com/O2cNDAkqDD — EGX (@EGX) June 30, 2020

Participants can expect many known features from the show, including landmark sessions with developers, panels, and playable games. The event also includes Let’s Play content with some of the biggest names in gaming, new indie titles, and even meet-and-greets.

“Working with PAX gives us the huge advantage of a global event, running around the clock,” EGX event director David Lilley said. “Featuring brilliant new content and contributions from ReedPop editorial brands including Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, VG247, gamesindustry.biz, and Rock Paper Shotgun.”

The EGX used to be called Eurogamer Expo and first took place in 2008 as part of the London Games Festival. It was attended by 4,000 people and grew into its own expo, having 80,000 people attending the event in 2017.