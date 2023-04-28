Twisted Metal TV trailer teases iconic PlayStation character

The long-anticipated first look at the upcoming Twisted Metal TV series is short and sweet—with a big emphasis on sweet.

The show stars Anthony Mackie, best known for his performance as Falcon and the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the main character simply known as John Doe. But a second character reveal in the teaser is enough to get fans of the destruction derby PlayStation franchise excited.

After Mackie’s moment in the driver’s seat, the teaser has a quick but promising reveal of none other than Sweet Tooth, the murderous clown who drives an ice cream truck. In the show, he’s portrayed by former WWE wrestler Samoa Joe, while being voiced by Arrested Development’s Will Arnett.

The glimpse at Sweet Tooth is a quick one, but Samoa Joe looks accurate as the hulking killer clown as his ice cream truck-turned weapon of destruction sits next to a downed “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign. The “Las” in Las Vegas has been spray-painted over with the word “Lost” for added effect.

Twisted Metal launched in 1995 for the original PlayStation and had several sequels and spin-offs, with the most recent game releasing in 2012 for the PlayStation 3.

Fans of the weapon-laden demolition derby game will be tuning in to the series when it drops later this summer in the hopes that its popularity could spur a reboot or at least a new sequel in the game franchise. And with how cool Sweet Tooth looks so far, it may just be possible.

The TV series cast also includes Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone, Richard Cabral as Loud, and Neve Campbell as Raven.

Twisted Metal premieres on Peacock on July 27.