Topps baseball cards are coming to Out of the Park Baseball 23

Topps, the biggest name in collectible sports cards, is joining forces with Out of the Park Baseball, the long-running management sim game for PC.

Starting today, Topps cards are collectible in Out of the Park Baseball 23’s Perfect Team mode, featuring 91 Topps-designed cards. Each MLB team will have “one pitcher, one hitter, and one Topps reward card that players can earn by capturing that team’s player and pitcher.”

“The implementation of Topps cards in Out of the Park Baseball’s Perfect Team is a dream come true for our development team and our fans,” Com2uS business development head Richard Grisham said. “Topps is the gold standard of baseball cards, and we are thrilled to have them featured in our game and to bring the fun of OOTP to their fantastic BUNT app. Sharing rewards across both platforms is a wonderful way for fans to have even more fun with these titles. Collecting baseball cards is a time honored tradition for every sports fan and we can’t wait for players to experience it first hand as part of OOTP 23.”

The digital collectible Topps BUNT App on mobile will feature rewards within the partnership, offering some cross-progression between titles. When a Perfect Team player gets a Topps card, they will earn 100,000 in-app currency boost plus 10 Postseason Packs and more inside of the Topps BUNT App.

“Out of the Park Baseball offers a top-notch sports strategy experience and we wanted to find a way to reward both of our dedicated communities with this collaboration,” Topps Digital – Fanatics Collectibles director of marketing Gino Ferrazzano said. “Topps BUNT app has been a go-to destination for baseball fans to collect our iconic digital collectibles for more than a decade, and with the Perfect Team integration, we’re able to cross a new barrier in sharing our rich legacy with competitive gamers and baseball fans alike.”

As part of the partnership, there will also be new missions and rewards, cards for various levels of play, and Perfect Points that are earnable in the Topps BUNT App.