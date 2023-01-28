Top 3 weapons in Dead Space (2023)

Dead Space (2023) is the remake of a science fiction horror survivor initially released and developed by EA in October 2008. The 2023 remake is a faithful, modern adaption of the beloved title that retains almost all of the original’s core mechanics and features.

Similar to the original, Dead Space (2023) features all seven of the weapons found across the Ishimura. An overwhelming majority of these weapons were not designed to be weapons, but instead are engineer tools repurposed to defend Isaac from the hordes of necromorphs aboard the ship. Unlike the original game, however, players must physically locate a weapon before being able to purchase it from the Ishimura’s store.

While each weapon specializes in dispatching a specific type of necromorph, there are some that are undoubtedly better than others. These are the top three weapons in Dead Space (2023) and where you can find each one.

Top 3 weapons in the Dead Space remake (2023)

Plasma Cutter

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Plasma Cutter is among the first weapons that players will receive upon starting Dead Space. Players will pick it up near the start of the game’s first chapter, only shortly after Isaac has been separated from his crew and encounters his first necromorph.

The Plasma Cutter requires a steady hand to precisely slice through necromorph’s limbs, but it renders almost all enemies helpless after mastering it. Players are also able to change the reticle, horizontal being easier to cut off legs while vertical is better suited for necromorph’s arm-like slicers.

Line Gun

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Line is a more powerful version of the Plasma Cutter, being able to hit multiple enemies at once with a large range. Players should note that ammunition for the Line Gun is far more sparse than the Plasma Cutter, but similarly requires precise aim. Players should aim to use the Line Gun whenever confronted by multiple enemies encroaching Isaac at once, as the Plasma Cutter is still the most generally applicable weapon.

Players will be able to find the Line Gun in Chapter Five, titled Lethal Devotion. The gun requires little exploration to find, as it will be Isaac’s central path. Players will be able to find the Line Gun in the Emergency Equipment Storage room. It is also possible to acquire this gun in Chapter Four if you have already acquired the correct security clearance level.

Pulse Rifle

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Pulse Rifle is the most traditionally gun-like weapon in the game, boasting a far greater clip and higher rate of fire alongside significantly increased damage. The rifle’s primary fire is an excellent tool to finish off already dismembered necromorphs. The gun’s secondary fire is perhaps its greatest asset, firing off an explosive that is able to take off multiple necromorph limbs at once.

Players will be able to find the Pulse Rifle in Chapter Two. To find the weapon, go to the Intensive Care Unit near the beginning of the chapter and look around for crates by one of the doors. Move the crates, then enter into the room. Here, you will see a dying soldier that you can retrieve the rifle from.