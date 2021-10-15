TMNT Krang skin now available in Smite through Prime Gaming

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans are in for a treat this Halloween season. Krang has arrived in Smite for free through Prime Gaming.

Krang brings his unique brand of punishment to Smite in the form of a skin for Xiang Tian. In his original form, Xing Tian is wearing armor and wielding a massive ax, plus he has a hole in his stomach. This makes Xiang Tian a perfect fit for TMNT’s Krang.

The notorious warlord from Dimension X has got the Turtles on his radar, and he has arrived on the Battleground of the Gods!



Krang Xing Tian is now live in SMITE! You can claim this skin as a @PrimeGaming reward!



⚡ https://t.co/4OougsLsHI pic.twitter.com/9Qix441v9l — SMITE (@SMITEGame) October 14, 2021

To obtain Krang in Smite, all you need is a Prime Gaming account. If you have Amazon Prime or Twitch Prime, then you already have a Prime Gaming account. If not, you can get one by signing up for Amazon Prime. Once you do so, you can get Krang Xiang Tian at no additional cost.

If you already have Amazon Prime, head on over to this page. Once there, all you need to do is click “Claim now.” If you haven’t done so already, you’ll be prompted to connect your Smite and Prime Gaming accounts. After following the on-screen instructions, you’ll be able to head into Smite to take Krang Xiang Tian out for a spin.

Hi-Rez gives away skins through Prime Gaming regularly, so be sure to keep an eye out for more freebies in the future.