Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is finally available on Steam

This follows the game's release on Epic Games Store three months ago.

Three months after releasing exclusively on the Epic Games Store, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is now available on Steam.

Players can grab the standard edition of the game for $60 or the Chaotic Great edition for $80. The latter has added content such as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands season pass (includes the Butt Stallion Pack and four post-launch content drops with new bosses, loot, and environments), and a Dragon Lord Pack bonus content. Both editions have a 20 percent discount until July 7.

Steam describes Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as an “epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry.” Its main character, Tiny Tina, is known as the “disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply,” allowing players to “explore a vast overworld spanning majestic cities, dank mushroom forests, foreboding fortresses, and more!”

2K and Gearbox Software announced the game’s shift to Steam earlier this week, saying that “Steam players are in for one heck of an adventure as they explore Tina’s off-the-walls imagination, and crossplay gives our fans even more ways to battle the Dragon Lord, no matter what platform they game on.”

The third Mirror of Mystery DLC, known as Molten Mirrors, is also released alongside the main game on Steam. 2K also teased fans about the upcoming fourth DLC, which will feature a brand-new playable class called the “Blightcaller.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Visit the game’s official listing on Steam to know more.