This gorgeous Bloodborne Minecraft video is so good, it makes me sad it’s still not on PS5

Bloodborne is a special game. Its atmosphere is thicker than the blood that sprays out of the monsters you hunt as the nightmare drags on. It’s a game like no other, but YouTuber Potomy has managed to capture its magic in an unexpectedly blocky form, making a short film in Minecraft showing Hunter Steve fighting a pixelated Cleric Beast.

Potomy has already shared videos to their YouTube channel showing how they remade Bloodborne and its gothic aesthetic in the iconic block form of Minecraft. While those videos are impressive on their own, they’re nothing compared to the short film made showing a fight between Hunter Steve and the Cleric Beast. I don’t actually know if they’re calling him Hunter Steve, but I think it’s a suitable name.

The video starts with the Hunter dispatching some blocky crows, those evil things that have terrified many of us on our first playthrough and even our second and third. It then quickly ramps up into a full-on duel with the rampaging Cleric Beast.

The quality of the animation is phenomenal, with sparks flying, blood raining down, and the monster’s screams distorting the very light reflecting off the bright moon. It’s stunning, and the sounds are perfect. It makes me want to play all over again. Unfortunately, the old game of the year still doesn’t have a native PS5 version or even a 60fps upgrade.

For years, fans of Bloodborne (me) have been wanting a sequel, remaster, or just a patch that allows the game to run at 60fps on the PS4 and PS5. A modder actually has made that patch, so it is possible, but FromSoftware shows no signs of implementing it. Be warned, you’d have to modify your PS5, and that can be risky, so don’t install the patch lightly.

Hopefully, someone at FromSoftware sees this video and remembers they’re sitting on an absolute banger of a game that many people would gladly play again in glorious 60fps. Armored Core 6 was great, but I’m already halfway through my third playthrough, and I need a reason to step into the Hunter’s Dream once again.

