The Witcher Remake is coming and it’s being completely rebuilt

Witcher series fans are rejoicing this morning after CD PROJEKT RED let them know that The Witcher Remake is coming, but it will be a long wait and fans will have to exercise patience for the much-anticipated remake of the original.

The game was codenamed “Canis Majoris” before it was announced today that it was The Witcher Remake, and developers are already warning fans that it will be a long wait for it since it is still in the early stages of development.

The Witcher, which is based on a series of books written by Andrzej Sapkowski, was originally released over 14 years ago in September 2008. The series gained popularity over time, culminating in the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3, which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards in 2015.

We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)!



We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details.

⚔️ https://t.co/6VCAokPgXs pic.twitter.com/ERFOXQrUEP — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022

There are no details about the game yet other than that it will be completely rebuilt from the ground up and will be made in Unreal Engine 5. With that knowledge alone, fans can be assured that the game will be absolutely beautiful since some of the new games coming out that were made in the engine have pushed the limit of what video game graphics can look like.

Head of studio at CD PROJEKT RED Adam Badowski said that the remake “feels big.” The company is collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project, which is a studio that has worked on games such as Divinity II Original Sin, Baldur’s Gate, and Outriders. Badowski mentioned that some of the people working at Fool’s Theory used to work on The Witcher, so many in the company are well-versed in the series.

Since there is no release date for the game and no details, there’s likely going to be a very long wait before fans see any in-game footage of The Witcher Remake. Although it was just announced, fans are hoping to get a glimpse of a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards in December.