The studio that made Mario Kart real is moving on to Hot Wheels

Velan Studios, the creator of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, is back on track again in developing another racing game. This time, it will be for the Hot Wheels franchise.

Called the Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, it will be a mixed-reality racing game where players control a remote control (RC) car which can change to over 140 Hot Wheels car models.

“Hot Wheels: Rift Rally puts players behind the wheel of their favorite Hot Wheels vehicles using the Chameleon RC car, which can digitally transform into more than 140 vehicle variations,” the game’s official description reads. “This includes iconic Hot Wheels such as Twin Mill, Bone Shaker, Mach Speeder, Gotta Go, and more fan-favorites; as well as several Hot Wheels: Rift Rally original vehicles.”

There will be two game modes players can choose from. The Campaign mode will allow players to set up their tracks through the physical Rift Gates while creating an “ultimate mixed reality track and explore different challenge maps where there are multiple challenges to complete and races to race.” The Stunt Mode, on the other hand, will let the cars “stunt the Chameleon without gates” to perform various stunts such as drifts, wheelies, and burnouts to “hit high scores and earn rewards.”

Both the standard and collector’s editions of the game are now available for pre-order. The former is priced at $129.99, which will include an RC car, a charging cable, and four “high-tech mixed reality gates” which can create a track. The latter has a price tag of $149.99 and will come with the content of the standard edition, as well as a special edition RC car, a McLaren Senna car which can be unlocked in the game, and a limited-edition McLaren Hot Wheels die-cast car.