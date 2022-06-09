The Last of Us Part One remake is coming in September, according to leak

A new leak has given fans their first look at a The Last of Us Part One remake that’s reportedly coming in September.

The Last of Us Part One is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed games in the last decade. The game’s enthralling story and fun gameplay helped earn its spot in the hearts of gamers everywhere, eventually leading to a sequel that continued the story and built on the solid foundation of the first game. It has been almost 10 years since the game was first released on the PlayStation 3, and the remastered PS4 version came out a year later. A new leak indicates another remastered version is coming to the PS5 this year, giving the game a much-needed facelift and the chance for a new audience to enjoy the story.

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake leaked by Sony for September 2nd, 2021. https://t.co/1m8gaIsLGZ pic.twitter.com/WXLjdaidP9 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 9, 2022

Gaming reporter Tom Henderson posted a leaked trailer today, showing iconic moments from the first game that have been “built from the ground up for PlayStation 5.” Fans can expect the iconic storyline to come to life with updated graphics and visuals, making it easier to revisit the story without feeling dated.

A Resetera thread revealed two versions of the remake: a standard edition and a Firefly edition. The Firefly edition is reportedly an exclusive from PlayStation, including a limited-edition steel bookcase and The Last of Us: American Dreams one through four comics reprint. The comics feature new cover art, and this version will also include “early in-game unlocks.” Both versions of the game will include the prequel chapter, Left Behind.

The Last of Us Part One remake is reportedly coming on Sept. 2, although Sony has yet to officially reveal the game.