The best tight ends in Madden NFL 22

Tight ends are often as productive as wide receivers in a modern NFL offense.
Players like Travis Kelce and George Kittle are dominant receivers that barrel their way down the field for yards after the catch.
Big catches get on SportsCenter, but a great tight end must be a potent pass blocker. This position is unique because of the variety of roles players fill in a modern offense.
In Madden NFL 22, tight ends are powerful threats with quick slants. Defensive players in the secondary will struggle to tackle them for a loss, and tight ends can match the strength of top linebackers.
Here are the best tight ends in Madden 22 by rating.
Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)
- 99 OVR
- 79 STR
- 89 ACC
- 98 AWR
- 96 CTH
- 93 SPC
- 91 CIT
- 90 SRR
- 85 MRR
- 78 DRR
George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)
- 96 OVR
- 82 STR
- 89 ACC
- 94 AWR
- 88 CTH
- 91 SPC
- 86 CIT
- 85 SRR
- 83 MRR
- 76 DRR
Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders)
- 93 OVR
- 70 STR
- 90 ACC
- 95 AWR
- 97 CTH
- 87 SPC
- 85 CIT
- 86 SRR
- 80 MRR
- 77 DRR
Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens)
- 88 OVR
- 79 STR
- 90 ACC
- 96 AWR
- 86 CTH
- 83 SPC
- 82 CIT
- 83 SRR
- 81 MRR
- 79 DRR
Hunter Henry (New England Patriots)
- 87 OVR
- 75 STR
- 88 ACC
- 93 AWR
- 93 CTH
- 86 SPC
- 85 CIT
- 79 SRR
- 75 MRR
- 68 DRR