The best tight ends in Madden NFL 22

Protect the passer or go long.

Image via EA Sports

Tight ends are often as productive as wide receivers in a modern NFL offense.

Players like Travis Kelce and George Kittle are dominant receivers that barrel their way down the field for yards after the catch.

Big catches get on SportsCenter, but a great tight end must be a potent pass blocker. This position is unique because of the variety of roles players fill in a modern offense.

In Madden NFL 22, tight ends are powerful threats with quick slants. Defensive players in the secondary will struggle to tackle them for a loss, and tight ends can match the strength of top linebackers.

Here are the best tight ends in Madden 22 by rating.

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

  • 99 OVR
  • 79 STR
  • 89 ACC
  • 98 AWR
  • 96 CTH
  • 93 SPC
  • 91 CIT
  • 90 SRR
  • 85 MRR
  • 78 DRR

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)

  • 96 OVR
  • 82 STR
  • 89 ACC
  • 94 AWR
  • 88 CTH
  • 91 SPC
  • 86 CIT
  • 85 SRR
  • 83 MRR
  • 76 DRR

Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders)

  • 93 OVR
  • 70 STR
  • 90 ACC
  • 95 AWR
  • 97 CTH
  • 87 SPC
  • 85 CIT
  • 86 SRR
  • 80 MRR
  • 77 DRR

Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens)

  • 88 OVR
  • 79 STR
  • 90 ACC
  • 96 AWR
  • 86 CTH
  • 83 SPC
  • 82 CIT
  • 83 SRR
  • 81 MRR
  • 79 DRR

Hunter Henry (New England Patriots)

  • 87 OVR
  • 75 STR
  • 88 ACC
  • 93 AWR
  • 93 CTH
  • 86 SPC
  • 85 CIT
  • 79 SRR
  • 75 MRR
  • 68 DRR

Top 10 (as of Aug. 10, 2021)

Screengrab via ea.com