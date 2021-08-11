The best tight ends in Madden NFL 22

Protect the passer or go long.

Tight ends are often as productive as wide receivers in a modern NFL offense.

Players like Travis Kelce and George Kittle are dominant receivers that barrel their way down the field for yards after the catch.

Big catches get on SportsCenter, but a great tight end must be a potent pass blocker. This position is unique because of the variety of roles players fill in a modern offense.

In Madden NFL 22, tight ends are powerful threats with quick slants. Defensive players in the secondary will struggle to tackle them for a loss, and tight ends can match the strength of top linebackers.

Here are the best tight ends in Madden 22 by rating.

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

99 OVR

79 STR

89 ACC

98 AWR

96 CTH

93 SPC

91 CIT

90 SRR

85 MRR

78 DRR

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)

96 OVR

82 STR

89 ACC

94 AWR

88 CTH

91 SPC

86 CIT

85 SRR

83 MRR

76 DRR

Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders)

93 OVR

70 STR

90 ACC

95 AWR

97 CTH

87 SPC

85 CIT

86 SRR

80 MRR

77 DRR

Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens)

88 OVR

79 STR

90 ACC

96 AWR

86 CTH

83 SPC

82 CIT

83 SRR

81 MRR

79 DRR

Hunter Henry (New England Patriots)

87 OVR

75 STR

88 ACC

93 AWR

93 CTH

86 SPC

85 CIT

79 SRR

75 MRR

68 DRR

Top 10 (as of Aug. 10, 2021)