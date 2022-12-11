Marvel Snap turns Marvel heroes, villains, and other characters into cards that can be used to secure locations on the field. Unlike other card games, you don’t need to destroy your opponent’s cards, inflict damage, or decrease their life points or HP to zero. Your goal in the game is to win at least two of the locations by having more total power points from your cards than your opponent.

Some of the Marvel heroes players can use in Marvel Snap include the fan-favorites like Iron Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, and of course, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The web-slinger is depicted in the game as a control unit that has the ability to prevent your opponent from playing cards in the location he was placed during the next turn.

Here are the best Spider-Man decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Spider-Man deck guide

Spider-Man Domination

You need to think carefully about how to efficiently play Spider-Man. Its effect may seem underwhelming at first, but if you play the friendly neighbor correctly, you can dominate games. And a deck that we call “Domination” can work, with the goal of winning locations by a large margin through cards that have effects that can do a mix of things.

Spider-Man’s location lockdown effect contributes to the power spike you are aiming to secure in a certain location. Other control cards can also provide advantages to your side, which can translate into gaining more power in your locations. This includes Green Goblin, which can place itself on your opponent’s side of a location while having minus three power points. Scorpion is also a great addition that can inflict minus one power point to your opponent’s hand cards.

The Domination deck also has a little Move engine that can help add more power to your locations. You can add Kraven, which gains plus two power points if a card moves to the location it is placed. Ghost Spider, on the other hand, moves a card to the location where you played it. Silk can move to another location if you play a card on the location where it is currently active, and is a two-cost card with five power points.

Some of the cards with massive power points you can play in the deck include Typhoid Mary (10 power points) and Red Skull (15 power points). Both of these cards have setbacks though, with the former decreasing all of your other cards by a power point, while the latter adds plus two power points to each of your opponent’s cards where you play Red Skull. Omega Red spices things up with its ability to add four points to every location if you are ahead by 10 or more points on the location where you played it.

Other good control units you can add to the deck are Daredevil for turn five advantage, and Killmonger, which can quickly destroy all one-cost cards when played. The key to making this Domination deck work is the timing of when you will play your cards since they have more unique effects individually. But when you get to pull off the specific combos needed to bolster the points on each of your locations, it will be total domination on your side.

Spider-Man/Professor X Lock Aggro

Spider-Man has a game-changing control effect. But if you mix it with another card that can be as dangerous as the web-slinger when it comes to locking locations, that can be a major boost to your deck that can lead to defeating your opponent. And there is a card in Marvel Snap that can be really painful for players when played—none other than the leader of the X-Men, Professor X.

Professor X’s stats are not too powerful. It’s a five-cost card with only three power points. But its effect allows you to lock down a location and can turn games upside down. When a location is locked down, it means that cards cannot be added or removed from that location. This effect by Professor X alongside Spider-Man can disrupt your opponent’s strategy, especially if they rely on having a full field to gain power over locations.

Adding other control cards can help your deck gain an advantage when you play Spider-Man and Professor X. This includes the Spider-Man staples like Scorpion, Daredevil, and Green Goblin. But for more synergy and disruptions to your opponent’s side, you can include cards like Iceman, which can add a plus one cost to a card in your opponent’s hand, Cosmo, which has the ability to prevent On Reveal abilities to happen, and Enchantress, which can remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards on the location where you will play it.

As for the major power sources of your deck, you can include America Chavez for a sure turn six card with nine power points. Also, Leader is a solid option that can copy all the cards your opponent played on the same turn on your side of the field. Hobgoblin can be another option, thanks to its ability to be placed on your opponent’s side of the field while having minus eight power points. Mr. Fantastic also helps to add more power to the locations adjacent to where you played it.

The overall idea of this deck is to take advantage of the lockdown prowess of Spider-Man and Professor X while slowly disrupting your opponent’s cards with the effects of your lower-cost control cards. You also need to be flexible on what you need to do depending on the situation, especially if you lack the power to win locations. But the lockdown effects can work wonders if played at the right time.

Spider-Man deck staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in a Spider-Man deck along with their effects:

· Scorpion – Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.

· Daredevil – On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.

· Green Goblin – On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.