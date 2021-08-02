The best quarterbacks in Madden NFL 22

The quarterback is the most important player on offense. A great quarterback gets the ball to his skilled receivers and backs
Teams are constantly searching for a franchise quarterback that can stick around and lead the team for years. This importance is extended to Madden 22‘s gameplay.
A quarterback with high stats won’t overthrow receivers and will pass the ball better when under pressure. The past decade saw an emergence of dual-threat quarterbacks that can throw and run. Many of the top quarterbacks in Madden are dual-threat players that crush opponents whose defense isn’t on point.
Here are the best quarterbacks in Madden 22 by rating.
Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)
- 99 OVR
- 81 SPD
- 87 ACC
- 97 AWR
- 97 SAC
- 93 MAC
- 94 DAC
- 96 PAC
- 98 RUN
Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- 97 OVR
- 59 SPD
- 66 ACC
- 99 AWR
- 99 SAC
- 97 MAC
- 93 DAC
- 99 PAC
- 84 RUN
Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)
- 96 OVR
- 79 SPD
- 84 ACC
- 96 AWR
- 96 SAC
- 90 MAC
- 95 DAC
- 93 PAC
- 95 RUN
Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
- 94 OVR
- 85 SPD
- 91 ACC
- 91 AWR
- 94 SAC
- 94 MAC
- 91 DAC
- 95 PAC
- 96 RUN
Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
- 91 OVR
- 96 SPD
- 96 ACC
- 93 AWR
- 97 SAC
- 93 MAC
- 94 DAC
- 96 PAC
- 98 RUN
Top 10 (as of July 30, 2021)
Madden 22 releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia on Aug. 20.