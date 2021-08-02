The best quarterbacks in Madden NFL 22

The quarterback is the most important player on offense. A great quarterback gets the ball to his skilled receivers and backs

Teams are constantly searching for a franchise quarterback that can stick around and lead the team for years. This importance is extended to Madden 22‘s gameplay.

A quarterback with high stats won’t overthrow receivers and will pass the ball better when under pressure. The past decade saw an emergence of dual-threat quarterbacks that can throw and run. Many of the top quarterbacks in Madden are dual-threat players that crush opponents whose defense isn’t on point.

Here are the best quarterbacks in Madden 22 by rating.

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

99 OVR

81 SPD

87 ACC

97 AWR

97 SAC

93 MAC

94 DAC

96 PAC

98 RUN

Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

97 OVR

59 SPD

66 ACC

99 AWR

99 SAC

97 MAC

93 DAC

99 PAC

84 RUN

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

Image via EA Sports

96 OVR

79 SPD

84 ACC

96 AWR

96 SAC

90 MAC

95 DAC

93 PAC

95 RUN

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Image via EA Sports

94 OVR

85 SPD

91 ACC

91 AWR

94 SAC

94 MAC

91 DAC

95 PAC

96 RUN

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

Image via EA Sports

91 OVR

96 SPD

96 ACC

93 AWR

97 SAC

93 MAC

94 DAC

96 PAC

98 RUN

Top 10 (as of July 30, 2021)

Screengrab via ea.com

Madden 22 releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia on Aug. 20.