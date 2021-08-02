The best quarterbacks in Madden NFL 22

Drop back and throw the pigskin.

Image via EA

The quarterback is the most important player on offense. A great quarterback gets the ball to his skilled receivers and backs

Teams are constantly searching for a franchise quarterback that can stick around and lead the team for years. This importance is extended to Madden 22‘s gameplay.

A quarterback with high stats won’t overthrow receivers and will pass the ball better when under pressure. The past decade saw an emergence of dual-threat quarterbacks that can throw and run. Many of the top quarterbacks in Madden are dual-threat players that crush opponents whose defense isn’t on point.

Here are the best quarterbacks in Madden 22 by rating.

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

  • 99 OVR
  • 81 SPD
  • 87 ACC
  • 97 AWR
  • 97 SAC
  • 93 MAC
  • 94 DAC
  • 96 PAC
  • 98 RUN

Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

  • 97 OVR
  • 59 SPD
  • 66 ACC
  • 99 AWR
  • 99 SAC
  • 97 MAC
  • 93 DAC
  • 99 PAC
  • 84 RUN

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

Image via EA Sports
  • 96 OVR
  • 79 SPD
  • 84 ACC
  • 96 AWR
  • 96 SAC
  • 90 MAC
  • 95 DAC
  • 93 PAC
  • 95 RUN

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Image via EA Sports
  • 94 OVR
  • 85 SPD
  • 91 ACC
  • 91 AWR
  • 94 SAC
  • 94 MAC
  • 91 DAC
  • 95 PAC
  • 96 RUN

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

Image via EA Sports
  • 91 OVR
  • 96 SPD
  • 96 ACC
  • 93 AWR
  • 97 SAC
  • 93 MAC
  • 94 DAC
  • 96 PAC
  • 98 RUN

Top 10 (as of July 30, 2021)

Screengrab via ea.com

Madden 22 releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia on Aug. 20.