The new generation of consoles is now a year old, so there’s plenty of awesome games to play on the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 is still nearly impossible to keep in stock for most retailers, meaning many gamers have been unable to experience some of 2021’s best games. But those who are without can look forward to a large backlog of great titles to catch up on.

The past year was full of awesome PS5 experiences, and 2022 is looking even more exciting. With titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West in the pipeline, the future is bright for the PS5. But this year was special in its own right.

Here are the best PS5 games released in 2021.

Returnal

Image via PlayStation

Developer: Housemarque

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release date: April 30, 2021

This PS5-exclusive roguelike third-person shooter is truly one of a kind. Returnal is a punishingly difficult game that rewards persistence and repetition to finish off hordes of mystifying enemies on a gorgeous alien world.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Image via Ember Lab

Developer: Ember Lab

Publisher: Ember Lab, Maximum Games, Ember Lab, LLC

Release date: Sept. 21, 2021

Kena is a third-person adventure game featuring a young spirit guide who uses magic to help the deceased move to the spirit world. It has Pixar-like visuals as one of 2021’s truly most stunning games.

Resident Evil: Village

Image via Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Release date: May 8, 2021

Village is way more than Lady Dimitrescu, the eight-foot-tall domineering woman from the game’s trailers. While she does play a large role in the game, Village offers one of the most exciting experiences in the long-running series’ history.

It Takes Two

Image via EA

Developer: Hazelight

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release date: Mar. 26, 2021

The latest entry from the “fuck the Oscars” guy Josef Fares, It Takes Two will go down as one of the best two-player co-op experiences in gaming history.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Image via Square Enix

Developer: Eidos-Montréal

Publisher: Square Enix

Release date: Oct. 26, 2021

One of 2021’s truly positive surprises, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy features one of the best narratives of the year. Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot banter through the cosmos as they fight and blow up all sorts of alien enemies in one of the best games of the year.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Image via PlayStation

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release date: June 11, 2021

A true graphical powerhouse of the PS5’s capabilities, Rift Apart is the latest entry in the long-running platformer series and it’s also one of its best yet.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Image via EA

Developer: BioWare

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release date: May 14, 2021

The best sci-fi gaming trilogy of all time came back in a big way in 2021 with remastered versions of all three titles all in one package. Seriously, if you haven’t experienced the world of Mass Effect, do it as soon as possible.

Back 4 Blood

Image via Warner Bros.

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Release date: Oct. 8, 2021

From the original creators of Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood is way more than just a spiritual successor to the co-op zombie shooter. It’s an excellent experience with a coordinated group, and there’s plenty of DLC down the pipeline coming in 2022 and beyond.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Image via Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Release date: June 10, 2021

The upscaled PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Intergrade also adds a DLC episode featuring the adorable Yuffie.

Deathloop

Image via Bethesda

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda

Release date: Sept. 14, 2021

A favorite choice for Game of the Year by many, Arkane’s final PS5 entry before being purchased by Microsoft, Deathloop, is a roguelike FPS featuring the studio’s signature style a la Dishonored.