The best Moonbreaker rosters

With three Captains and 44 different units available, Moonbreaker already offers great strategic complexity to those who have already dived into its turn-based affairs at this stage of its Early Access life cycle. Here are the strongest strategies right now to delve into PVP battles: spoiler alert, Cinder cheating is obviously the best thing you can do.

Astra Aggro

Maximus, Blindsider Eztil, Detonia, Aria, Crankbait, Broken Vengeance, Jailbreak, Tipu, Torian, Switchback

She’s by far the best-performing Captain right now, and it is easy to see why: gaining extra Cinder early on can make a massive difference, especially seeing how you can then leverage the surplus by casting Into the Breach! on the cost-reduced unit. Summoning multiple early-game Crew and free-killing one of the opponents’ means you can then immediately apply pressure on the opponent’s Captain.

Detonia serves as a cost-effective alternative to Florio, Lancer in this build. Toxoid is a valid consideration in the place of Aria as it combos well with Astra’s innate ability of Reinforcing whenever she gets the kill, but its inclusion does push you more into a melee-focused direction: your mileage may vary on that

Extilior Aggro

Antios, Drumdancer Tlalli, Blindsider Eztil, Crankbait, Snareling, Jailbreak, Torian, Tipu, Florio, Switchback

Extilior’s skillset lends itself well to in-your-face damage-dealing and quick action. Mobility is key, and unlike with Astra, you will need some heavy hitters to finish off the job in the late game, since you don’t have the same sort of initiative available to you.

Snareling is an important part of the puzzle, and Drumdancer Tlalli helps you deal a ton of damage, even with Extilior itself. Florio, Lancer’s incredible range on Bombard makes it a useful finisher against a desperately fleeing enemy.

Zax Ja’kar Midrange

Maximus, Deadeye, Detonia, Stitchy McPatchy, Crankbait, Taria, Broken Vengeance, Jailbreak, Tipu, Tona Mystic Manteo

With Zax, you’re trying to take advantage of positioning manipulation and you want to use your Captain as the main damage dealer in conjunction with the mines. To that end, survival tools and a couple of ranged damage dealers are added alongside the usual suspects. Tona Mystic Manteo serves as your solution against desperate captain rushes once you’ve established an advantage.

There’s clearly potential here should the devs tweak some of the numbers, and right now, this is a good way to counter Extilior’s shenanigans by physically keeping him away from you. But Astra remains a huge challenge.