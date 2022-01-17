The best MEE6 commands for Discord

Spice up your Discord server.

Image via Discord

When you join a Discord server these days, the chances of receiving a welcome message from MEE6 is high. It’s one of the most popular bots for the platform and most Discord mods rely on it to automate their servers.

MEE6 allows users to perform tasks that usually require a couple of clicks to complete while also offering new features like games and playing songs from YouTube. Considering the substantial number of available MEE6 commands, it can be hard to identify all the best commands to use on your channel.

The following commands should be more than enough to capture the MEE6 experience. From setting birthdays to playing music on your server, MEE6 will have your back as long as you enter the correct inputs.

Most of these commands require users to enter usernames that start with “@.” If you enter the wrong username or don’t type one at all, MEE6 won’t be able to execute the command due to missing information.

CommandFunction
!banBans a specified discord user
!birthdayView the birthday of a user
!clearDelete a given number of messages from the server
!clear-all-infractionsRemove all infractions of a user
!coinsView the number of coins that everyone has in your server
!dailyUse this command to claim your daily rewards
!forget-birthdayRemove a user’s birthday
!give-xpGrant a user experience that affects their rank in the server
!guessAllows you to play Guess the Number to earn coins
!imgurLets users post random memes based on a keyword
!infractionsView the past infractions of a user
!joinAdd a bot to your voice channel, which will follow you around
!kickRemove a user from the server. Kicked users can rejoin the servers
!levelsCheck the leaderboard of your server
!muteMutes a user in your Discord server
!next-birthdayShows the upcoming 10 birthdays on your server
!play URLAllows users to play music from URL addresses like YouTube
!queueAllows users to start a queue that can be used to play back-to-back songs
!rankDisplays your rank details 
!remember-birthdayAllows users to add their birthday
!remove-xpLets users remove XP from specific users
!richestShows the user with the most coins in your server
!rpsLets users play rock, paper, scissors 
!set-user-birthdayUsed to add other users’ birthdays to the server
!slow-modeEnables slow mode
!start-quizStarts a music-based quiz
!tempbanUsed to temporarily ban users from the server. After typing in their name, you’ll also need to add the duration in the following format:
6h 30m40m12h
!twitchLets users search Twitch streams on Discord
!unbanAllows users to unban a user
!unmuteUsed to unmute muted server members
!unset-user-birthdayAllows users to remove a player’s birthday
!user-infoShows all the available information about a user
!Voice-claimTemporarily claim the ownership of a temporary voice channel
!Voice-cleanDelete all the temporary in-active voice channels
!voice-limitLimit the number of users available in the voice channel
!Voice-ownerFind the owner of each voice channel
!voice-transferTransfer the ownership of a temporary voice channel from user one to user two. You’ll need to enter two usernames to use this command and the user you’d like to transfer the ownership to will need to be the second name
!vote-skipStart a vote to skip the currently playing song
!warnWarn a user. You can specify the reason after the command as well
!youtubeAllows users to search YouTube videos and play them on Discord

How to setup MEE6 on Discord?

Setting up MEE6 is as easy as using its commands. Make sure that you’re the admin of the Discord server that you’re trying to add MEE6 to and head over to its official website. Click on the login button on the top right corner and sign in with your Discord credentials.

Once you’re logged in, click on Add to Discord and you’ll be guided through the rest of the process. Choose the permissions that you’d like to grant MEE6 and, after confirming, MEE6 will be added to your server. You can verify whether it’s active with the commands above.