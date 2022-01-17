The best MEE6 commands for Discord

When you join a Discord server these days, the chances of receiving a welcome message from MEE6 is high. It’s one of the most popular bots for the platform and most Discord mods rely on it to automate their servers.

MEE6 allows users to perform tasks that usually require a couple of clicks to complete while also offering new features like games and playing songs from YouTube. Considering the substantial number of available MEE6 commands, it can be hard to identify all the best commands to use on your channel.

The following commands should be more than enough to capture the MEE6 experience. From setting birthdays to playing music on your server, MEE6 will have your back as long as you enter the correct inputs.

Most of these commands require users to enter usernames that start with “@.” If you enter the wrong username or don’t type one at all, MEE6 won’t be able to execute the command due to missing information.

Command Function !ban Bans a specified discord user !birthday View the birthday of a user !clear Delete a given number of messages from the server !clear-all-infractions Remove all infractions of a user !coins View the number of coins that everyone has in your server !daily Use this command to claim your daily rewards !forget-birthday Remove a user’s birthday !give-xp Grant a user experience that affects their rank in the server !guess Allows you to play Guess the Number to earn coins !imgur Lets users post random memes based on a keyword !infractions View the past infractions of a user !join Add a bot to your voice channel, which will follow you around !kick Remove a user from the server. Kicked users can rejoin the servers !levels Check the leaderboard of your server !mute Mutes a user in your Discord server !next-birthday Shows the upcoming 10 birthdays on your server !play URL Allows users to play music from URL addresses like YouTube !queue Allows users to start a queue that can be used to play back-to-back songs !rank Displays your rank details !remember-birthday Allows users to add their birthday !remove-xp Lets users remove XP from specific users !richest Shows the user with the most coins in your server !rps Lets users play rock, paper, scissors !set-user-birthday Used to add other users’ birthdays to the server !slow-mode Enables slow mode !start-quiz Starts a music-based quiz !tempban Used to temporarily ban users from the server. After typing in their name, you’ll also need to add the duration in the following format:

6h 30m40m12h !twitch Lets users search Twitch streams on Discord !unban Allows users to unban a user !unmute Used to unmute muted server members !unset-user-birthday Allows users to remove a player’s birthday !user-info Shows all the available information about a user !Voice-claim Temporarily claim the ownership of a temporary voice channel !Voice-clean Delete all the temporary in-active voice channels !voice-limit Limit the number of users available in the voice channel !Voice-owner Find the owner of each voice channel !voice-transfer Transfer the ownership of a temporary voice channel from user one to user two. You’ll need to enter two usernames to use this command and the user you’d like to transfer the ownership to will need to be the second name !vote-skip Start a vote to skip the currently playing song !warn Warn a user. You can specify the reason after the command as well !youtube Allows users to search YouTube videos and play them on Discord

How to setup MEE6 on Discord?

Setting up MEE6 is as easy as using its commands. Make sure that you’re the admin of the Discord server that you’re trying to add MEE6 to and head over to its official website. Click on the login button on the top right corner and sign in with your Discord credentials.

Once you’re logged in, click on Add to Discord and you’ll be guided through the rest of the process. Choose the permissions that you’d like to grant MEE6 and, after confirming, MEE6 will be added to your server. You can verify whether it’s active with the commands above.