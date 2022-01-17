The best MEE6 commands for Discord

When you join a Discord server these days, the chances of receiving a welcome message from MEE6 is high. It’s one of the most popular bots for the platform and most Discord mods rely on it to automate their servers.
MEE6 allows users to perform tasks that usually require a couple of clicks to complete while also offering new features like games and playing songs from YouTube. Considering the substantial number of available MEE6 commands, it can be hard to identify all the best commands to use on your channel.
The following commands should be more than enough to capture the MEE6 experience. From setting birthdays to playing music on your server, MEE6 will have your back as long as you enter the correct inputs.
Most of these commands require users to enter usernames that start with “@.” If you enter the wrong username or don’t type one at all, MEE6 won’t be able to execute the command due to missing information.
|Command
|Function
|!ban
|Bans a specified discord user
|!birthday
|View the birthday of a user
|!clear
|Delete a given number of messages from the server
|!clear-all-infractions
|Remove all infractions of a user
|!coins
|View the number of coins that everyone has in your server
|!daily
|Use this command to claim your daily rewards
|!forget-birthday
|Remove a user’s birthday
|!give-xp
|Grant a user experience that affects their rank in the server
|!guess
|Allows you to play Guess the Number to earn coins
|!imgur
|Lets users post random memes based on a keyword
|!infractions
|View the past infractions of a user
|!join
|Add a bot to your voice channel, which will follow you around
|!kick
|Remove a user from the server. Kicked users can rejoin the servers
|!levels
|Check the leaderboard of your server
|!mute
|Mutes a user in your Discord server
|!next-birthday
|Shows the upcoming 10 birthdays on your server
|!play URL
|Allows users to play music from URL addresses like YouTube
|!queue
|Allows users to start a queue that can be used to play back-to-back songs
|!rank
|Displays your rank details
|!remember-birthday
|Allows users to add their birthday
|!remove-xp
|Lets users remove XP from specific users
|!richest
|Shows the user with the most coins in your server
|!rps
|Lets users play rock, paper, scissors
|!set-user-birthday
|Used to add other users’ birthdays to the server
|!slow-mode
|Enables slow mode
|!start-quiz
|Starts a music-based quiz
|!tempban
|Used to temporarily ban users from the server. After typing in their name, you’ll also need to add the duration in the following format:
6h 30m40m12h
|!twitch
|Lets users search Twitch streams on Discord
|!unban
|Allows users to unban a user
|!unmute
|Used to unmute muted server members
|!unset-user-birthday
|Allows users to remove a player’s birthday
|!user-info
|Shows all the available information about a user
|!Voice-claim
|Temporarily claim the ownership of a temporary voice channel
|!Voice-clean
|Delete all the temporary in-active voice channels
|!voice-limit
|Limit the number of users available in the voice channel
|!Voice-owner
|Find the owner of each voice channel
|!voice-transfer
|Transfer the ownership of a temporary voice channel from user one to user two. You’ll need to enter two usernames to use this command and the user you’d like to transfer the ownership to will need to be the second name
|!vote-skip
|Start a vote to skip the currently playing song
|!warn
|Warn a user. You can specify the reason after the command as well
|!youtube
|Allows users to search YouTube videos and play them on Discord
How to setup MEE6 on Discord?
Setting up MEE6 is as easy as using its commands. Make sure that you’re the admin of the Discord server that you’re trying to add MEE6 to and head over to its official website. Click on the login button on the top right corner and sign in with your Discord credentials.
Once you’re logged in, click on Add to Discord and you’ll be guided through the rest of the process. Choose the permissions that you’d like to grant MEE6 and, after confirming, MEE6 will be added to your server. You can verify whether it’s active with the commands above.