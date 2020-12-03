The 10 best Among Us gifts and toys

Among Us took over the gaming world this year. The enjoyable multiplayer game forces you to lie and gaslight your friends to secure your victory.

With its sudden rise in popularity, players and fans may be looking for merchandise in time for the holiday season. Among Us is roughly two years old and only recently became popular enough to warrant fanart. As a result there aren’t a lot of options, but Innersloth’s official online store is your best bet for all things Among Us.

Here’s a list of great contenders for those looking to get their Among Us fix.

Among Us: 0 Days Since Last Kill wall clock

Image via Innersloth

This official wall clock has no numbers on the face, so if your giftee is young and still learning to read an analog clock, this may not be the best option. The face has the body of the lime green crewmate at the bottom with text reading “0 Days since last kill” near the top. It would make a good gift for older fans that want some decor in the house.

Among Us: A-Mug-Us mug

Image via Innersloth

As a product of the official store, the A-Mug-Us is a charmingly named mug featuring the face of the white crewmate holding a matching mug. It is dishwasher and microwave safe and made of ceramic. The size of the mug is not included on the product page, but we would guess it’s at least a standard 10 oz.

Among Us: Crewmate Space Party fleece blanket

Image via Innersloth

This official blanket will make a great gift for all ages. It measures 50 by 60 inches, making it good for sitting on the couch or at the computer during those cold imposter rounds. One side is lined with fluffy fleece for extra comfort and warmth. The other side is made of soft polyester and printed with each crewmate color floating in space.

Among Us: Crewmate Task Parade Tee

Image via Innersloth

This blue shirt from the official store has eight crewmates celebrating their tasks. The shirt comes in light blue and is sized for adults. It is made of 100 percent cotton and has a “retail fit.” It comes in a variety of sizes for every fan.

Among Us: Ejected fleece blanket

Image via Innersloth

Similar to the previous blanket, this fleece blanket is 50 by 60 inches. It won’t fit the standard bed, but will please anyone that gets cold after being wrongfully ejected. The pattern features the white crewmate floating out in space on one side. The other side is soft, fluffy fleece.

Among Us: Not Quite Survived Electrical Shirt

Image via Innersloth

Never go into electrical alone. This shirt celebrates those brave enough to attempt tasks in electrical without a buddy. The image on the shirt is of the pink crewmate’s body with the text “I survived electrical and all I got was thi- nevermind.” If you’ve ever killed your friends in electrical, they will appreciate the humor.

Among Us: Shh! Crewmate socks

Image via Innersloth

Socks can be hit and miss gifts, but when they’re Among Us socks, they’re bound to be a hit. This pair of socks is one of many color variations from Innersloth’s official store. The socks feature the iconic “Shh!” screen that begins the rounds. They come in 12 colors: black, blue, brown, cyan, green, lime green, orange, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow. They are made of 95 percent polyester and five percent spandex. They are one-size-fits-all. If your little imposter is young, these socks may not be a good size for them.

Among Us: “Who could have done this?” Mug

Image via Innersloth

This mug features a series of Among Us’ bodies followed by the purple crewmate (or rather, imposter) asking “Who could have done this?” The mug is glossy ceramic and dishwasher and microwave safe. It also doesn’t show the size on the listing but is likely somewhere between the standard 10oz and 12oz.

Jowhep Among Us case for AirPods

Image via Amazon

This case may not be from the official store but it is a creative gift idea for your music lover. The Air Pods case is shaped like one of the Among Us crewmates. It comes in four colors: cyan, red, purple, and yellow. There’s a fifth glow-in-the-dark option that doesn’t have the same shape or build. Instead it resembles the lineart of the character instead of modeled after it. All options are good for holding and protecting AirPods on the go.

Rainlin Among Us Plush

Image via Amazon

Everyone loves soft things. The Among Us plush by Rainlin is an unofficial product made from soft cotton. It comes in two sizes, both of which are rather small: 4.3 inches or 7.8 inches. There are 12 color options: black, blue, brown, green, lime green, cyan, orange, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow. They can be bought individually or in groups of six or 12.