Team Liquid launches new Challengers Esports Lab to further dedication to STEM education

Team Liquid has announced its partnership with Boys & Girls Club Metro Los Angeles to launch its esports and STEM education partnership through the opening of the new Challengers Esports Lab.

Liquid recently held its opening ceremony for its new Challengers Esports Lab as various personalities both in traditional and esports leadership were in attendance to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new venue.

Image via Liquid

Some of these faces in attendance included Liquid Co-CEO Steve Arhancet, Boys & Girls Club CEO Patrick Mahoney, WNBA Champion Ariel Powers, and Melee player Hungrybox. All of this was capped off with attendees getting the chance to meet Liquid’s loveable mascot, Blue.

The Challengers Esports Lab is Liquid’s newest mission to provide more knowledge, learning, and interest in the STEM field through game-related learning. The location is built inside the Challengers Clubhouse, BGCMLA’s largest location as the new Challenger’s Esports Lab looks to provide more learning coverage for students.

Liquid will introduce ongoing mentorship and provide experiential learning opportunities at the Challengers Clubhouse with its goal to raise interest amongst students through the utilization of game-based learning.

Liquid will look to provide access to affordable, high-speed internet possible at the location and will provide assistance with this center for three years to set up a better environment for learning and education in STEM.

It will also provide a number of hardware upgrades that will be perfect for both its interests in competitive gaming alongside education opportunities. A 10-week, 40-hour esports course via Liquid and NXTUp Esports will be available at the center as well.