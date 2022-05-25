Streets of Rage 4 out now on Android, iOS

Streets of Rage 4, the side-scroll, beat-em-up game, is now available on Android and iOS devices.

The game’s release for the mobile platforms is accompanied by a new launch trailer showcasing some of the game’s characters like Axel Stone, Blaze Fielding, Adam Hunter, Cherry Hunter, and Floyd Iraia engaged in 2D, side-scroll action. The game will also feature original soundtracks from artists such as Groundgislava, XL-Middleton, Das Mortal, Harumi Fujita, and H-PI.

“Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode: a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police,” the game trailer’s description reads. “All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists!”

There are 17 characters available in the game, as well as 12 stages that can be cleared throughout. It does not have a multiplayer option, however, which can be found on the game’s console and PC versions. But there is an additional DLC also up for grabs, which offers three additional characters namely Max Thunder, Shiva, and Estel Aguirre, and a survival game mode exclusive for those who purchase it.

Streets of Rage 4 is available for download from Google Play and Apple App Store for $7.99, and as the Mr. X Nightmare DLC can be acquired for an additional $2.99. The game was originally released in 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Linux, and Google Stadia.