Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life gets physical versions—with a cute twist

Three physical copies of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life have been unveiled and will be available for pre-order ahead of the game’s release in the summer of 2023, publisher XSEED announced today.

A standalone copy of the game will be available in physical form at select retailers for $49.99 for console versions of the game. There are no planned physical copies of the PC version of the game. For those who want it on either PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or the Nintendo Switch, all three versions will be available for pre-order soon.

Image via XSEED

There is also a premium bundle of the game that players can grab that will have some additional goodies with it. That bundle will cost $59.99 but will include a copy of the game, an adorable goat plushie, a large cloth poster, and a custom box with an original illustration by series illustrator Igusa Matsuyama.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a highly anticipated RPG life simulator that many older gamers will remember from the GameCube and PlayStation 2. The game, when it originally was published, was called Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life. The new game coming out in 2023 will be a complete “reimagining” of the original, with new events, more recipes, enhanced festivals, never-before-seen crops, and exciting updates to the map.

The game is releasing next summer but has no release date yet. Players will have to pay attention to the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life website and social media if they want to keep up on any new updates, including the exact date of release.