Still Wakes the Deep release countdown: Exact start time and date

A narrative-rich horror adventure is guaranteed with the release of Still Wakes the Deep, following the success of Dear Ester and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.

There’s something utterly terrifying about what lurks beneath the oceans tranquil surface. Humans don’t mix well with the underwater. From pruney fingers to suffering from the bends, humanity should steer clear of the ocean’s depths. But when the depths of Hell visits your doorstop, there’s not much you can do but hope you’ll make it back to dry land.

Here’s everything you need to know about Still Wakes the Deep and when this psychological horror releases.

When does Still Wakes the Deep release?

What Cthulhu evil lurks beneath the surface? Screenshot via The Chinese Room

From the makers of Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, The Chinese Room sure know how to mix psychological trauma with otherworldly and deadly sights. Still Wakes the Deep is the latest installment on their impressive list of psychological horrors.

With a release date of June 18, 2024, those eager to experience horrors similar to SOMA can visit Steam and wishlist the game right now. An exact launch time hasn’t been given for Still Wakes the Deep release, but our countdown below is set to 9am CT June 18.

Taking a leaf out of H.P. Lovecraft’s book, you can expect atmosphere, jumpscares of monsters walking past the corridors of the oil rig, mind-blowing visuals, and sentimental moments from Still Wakes the Deep.

Still Wakes the Deep will likely use a mix of audio logs and notes to tell its story, much like Amnesia: The Dark Descent, SOMA, Firewatch, and What Remains of Edith Finch. Your missing crewmates likely won’t be seen, but heard instead, with their stories told through the protagonist’s memories.

Still Wakes the Deep will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

