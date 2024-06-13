Is Still Wakes the Deep on Game Pass?

Scary otherworldly creatures? Check. Eerie atmosphere? Check. A protagonist that chooses to hide from monsters rather than fight back? Check. But what about being able to play Still Wakes the Deep on Game Pass?

If you’re wondering whether Still Wakes the Deep is coming to Game Pas, then here’s everything we know.

Will Still Wakes the Deep launch on Game Pass?

We won’t leave you in the dark. Screenshot via The Chinese Room

Still Wakes the Deep will launch on Xbox Game Pass. This is official information from Xbox.com, confirming that you will have day one access to explore Scotland’s ocean waves and uncover the Lovecraftian world below the surface. The scheduled release date is still marked as “Spring 2024,” though, which is somewhat confusing in the middle of June.

For a monthly cost of $9.99, Still Wakes the Deep (alongside many other games) is readily available at your leisure to try out on the Game Pass. All you have to do is wait until Still Wakes the Deep releases. While there isn’t much variety for indie horror on the service, there are a few options you can play while you wait for Still Wakes the Deep to drop. Our recommendations are Amnesia: The Bunker and Dead Space.

The Chinese Room is best known for its unique, sentimental, and thought-provoking adventure games like Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Dear Esther. Still Wakes the Deep falls into the same genre as other Chinese Room games—as a so-called “walking simulator.” Think Layers of Fear, SOMA, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

Fighting back won’t be easy, as this isn’t the main point of Still Wakes the Deep. Instead, learning what happened to your crewmates while exploring the quiet oil rig is the top priority if you want to get out alive.

Still Wakes the Deep will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass.

