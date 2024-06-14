Still Wakes the Deep price: How much does it cost?

With communication severed, crewmates missing, and minimal ways to fight back (aside from a stealthy approach), Still Wakes the Deep wants you to uncover its secrets—but at what cost?

If you’re wondering how much Still Wakes the Deep will cost for its June 2024 release, here’s everything you need to know.

How much does Still Wakes the Deep cost?

What price are you willing to pay for your trapped crewmates? Image via The Chinese Room

Still Wakes the Deep will cost $34.99 at launch.

There are offers available depending on your chosen platform. You can get this cosmic horror on Xbox Game Pass, costing $9.99 per month, saving you the full sum of this game while giving you access to many more on Game Pass. Still Wakes the Deep also has an introductory offer on Steam (upon its release) and money off for those who own PlayStation Plus. PlayStation Plus’ 10 percent discount is an exclusive deal for those who pre-order Still Wakes the Deep. This offer expires on June 18 at 4am CT / 5am ET / 10am BST / 7pm AEST.

Still Wakes the Deep is a narrative-rich adventure game with a dark underbelly. Set in 1970s Scotland, you play on a collapsing oil rig amid a catastrophic disaster. Saving your crew is the top priority, but with the tranquil ocean fighting back and something otherworldly lurking within the rig’s walls—well, planning your escape won’t be so simple.

From the mind of The Chinese Room, a developer best known for Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and Dear Esther, Still Wakes the Deep will claw at your anxiety and make being stranded in the North Sea isolating and claustrophobic.

Still Wakes the Deep will be released on June 18, 2024. Currently available to wishlist on Steam, this dark adventure is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

