A flooded hallway in Still Wakes the Deep
Still Wakes the Deep

How long is Still Wakes the Deep?

It won't take long to beat.
Published: Jun 18, 2024 02:18 am

Still Wakes the Deep is here, and if you want to jump into The Chinese Room’s narrative horror, you need to know how much time to set aside to complete it. We have the answer.

How long does it take to finish Still Wakes the Deep?

A helicopter on the landing pad of an oil rig in Still Wakes the Deep
If only escape was that easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Publisher Secret Mode says it should take around six hours to finish Still Wakes the Deep. I can confirm this, as I finished the narrative horror in six hours on Standard difficulty.

I died a few times during my playthrough and didn’t get all the achievements. So, if you decide to play on Story mode difficulty, which makes the stealth sections easier, you may be able to complete the game in slightly less time. If you decide to go for all the achievements, however, you’ll add extra time to your playthrough.

This means Still Wakes the Deep is a bit longer than some of developer The Chinese Room’s previous titles, with Dear Esther being 1.5 to 2.5 hours long, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture being 4.5 to 9.5 hours long, and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs clocking in at four to six hours. The longer times here are for players to 100 percent complete the game.

