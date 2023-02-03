Steam gets major rework of Big Picture mode inspired by Steam Deck UI

Steam continues to introduce more innovations for fans of the gaming platform with its much-awaited revamped Big Picture mode finally releasing on Feb. 2

The new Big Picture mode on Steam has a new design that was patterned to the modern UI implemented in the Steam Deck handheld console. It now has an updated home screen, a universal search for easier access to games, the ability to move the standalone and overlay keyboard, more detailed recognition for an Xbox controller, an overlay for finding the Steam achievements and guides, and more.

The Big Picture mode was originally released on Steam in 2012. Valve’s aim for the feature was to cater to fans who wanted to play its games on TV sets while using controllers. But only a handful of fixes were implemented during the years since its release until its full overhaul this week.

Valve first announced the overhaul for the Big Picture mode on Steam way back in July 2021. A beta testing then followed in October 2022. Four months later, players are now able to fully experience the Big Picture mode’s new design and features. The old Big Picture mode is still available but Valve made it clear that it will bid farewell to it in the future.

Just click the icon located in the top right part of the Steam client to run the new Big Picture mode. You can go to Steam’s official website for the full patch notes of the revamped feature.