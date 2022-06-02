Steam Deck’s docking station delayed

Valve has confirmed that the release of the official docking station for its handheld console Steam Deck will be delayed.

In a recent blog post, Valve pointed out the reasons why the Steam Deck’s docking station will not release on time, with the company stating that it’s because of the device’s parts shortage, as well as delays caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities, the official Steam Deck Docking Station is delayed,” the post reads. “We’re working on improving the situation and will share more info when we have it. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windows for Steam Decks (different parts, different factories).”

In February 2022, Valve mentioned that the Steam Deck’s release “won’t be happening as early as we wanted.” Though, in April, the company confirmed that it upgraded some of the docking station’s specifications, namely its port being changed from USB 2.0 to USB 3.11.

As for the Steam Deck console, Valve introduced the Remote Play Together feature for the device last month, which will allow players to host and join Remote Play Together sessions from each of their Steam Decks.

In the most recent patch, performance and display updates were also included, together with new internal screen resolution options. A notification when the device’s storage is close to being full was made available as well.