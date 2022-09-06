Looks like the next title is in a good state already.

Countless games float around the idea of using Unreal Engine 5, but State of Decay 3 has made the leap. And, the latest installment in the Undead Labs zombie franchise will have the Gears of War developers lending them a hand amid the switch.

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty appeared on Xbox’s Major Nelson podcast to share details on the State of Decay sequel on Sept. 5—and it’s all good news.

Booty explained that State of Decay 2 is a base model for the next installment, with State of Decay 3 development chugging along in the background.

“It’s kind of this stealth thing that just keeps growing, and it was cool to get an update. I think we hit eleven million lifetime players on State of Decay 2 now, which is pretty cool. All of that, the things they are doing there, are really the testbed, the proving grounds, for all the stuff that’s going in State of Decay 3,” Booty said to Nelson.

Booty went into detail regarding the extensive “back and forth” meetings with devs: “We have a structure in place, we just call them summits, where we get subject matter experts together for one or two days.

“We’ve had animation summits, UI summits, Unreal Engine summits, physics summits, etc. I think we did in the last year close to 25 of these.

“That’s our main mechanism for teams to share technology back and forth.”

With all the meetings and assistance from Gears developers, State of Decay 3 is looking to build on top of the strong foundation and keep hitting franchise highs.