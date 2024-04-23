Starship Troopers Extermination roadmap: All upcoming modes, weapons, and more

Starship Troopers Extermination, inspired by the cult classic franchise Starship Troopers, officially launched in early access in May 2023, with more new content being added regularly as the game comes together.

While it’s still in early access, Extermination‘s development roadmap has eight phases, with many modes, weapons, bugs, and planets still to come.

Starship Troopers Extermination roadmap: All ongoing and upcoming phases

Starship Troopers Extermination has finished Phase Four, and the developers have begun implementing the features for Phase Five, according to the title’s last official roadmap update posted in January.

Although these are the official plans, they may change due to player feedback or if another feature must take precedence, such as performance and optimization improvements or the addition of highly requested features. As long as they’re still on track, these are the four ongoing and upcoming phases.

Phase Five: Spring 2024

Phase Five has begun with many of the following features being added and implemented during Spring 2024:

Galactic War

Clans

Class abilities 2.0/Revamp

Global Death Counter

New Class weapons

Phase Six: Summer 2024

In Phase Six, set to begin in Summer 2024, the following features will be implemented in Starship Troopers Extermination:

Planet Number Three

New Galactic War campaign

New Hive Hunts

Phase Seven: Fall 2024

Phase Seven, which will begin in the Fall of 2024, contains several new features, including:

Planet Four

Special weapons and special weapon swapping

Emotes

Boss bug

New bugs

RAID Initiative

New solo experiences

New play space

Phase Eight: 2025 and beyond

Starship Trooper Extermination’s roadmap continues into 2025, with several additions making their way into the game, including the following:

Planets Five and Six

New Galactic War campaigns

New Class weapons

New special weapons

New playable zones

New bugs

New Trooper classes

Player hub

Marauder support

Starship Troopers Extermination Roadmap: All past phases

Offworld, the devs of Starship Troopers Extermination, have completed four phases of its roadmap and have already implemented features such as:

Assault and Secure Mode

ARC Slam Mode

Mutators

Horde Game Mode

Manned HMG emplacements

New playable zones

Player profiles and stats

Rewards systems

Abilities upgrade

Additional planets

Player customization

Additional weapons

Even more bugs

Performance and optimization features

Starship Troopers Extermination, which has a fairly similar feel to Helldivers 2 and Deep Rock Galactic, is still in development and will eventually have many exciting modes, weapons, classes, and upgrades added in coming years.

