bug chasing player in starship troopers extermination
Image via Offworld
Category:
General

Starship Troopers Extermination roadmap: All upcoming modes, weapons, and more

There's still several new features to come.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 08:19 pm

Starship Troopers Extermination, inspired by the cult classic franchise Starship Troopers, officially launched in early access in May 2023, with more new content being added regularly as the game comes together.

Recommended Videos

While it’s still in early access, Extermination‘s development roadmap has eight phases, with many modes, weapons, bugs, and planets still to come.

Starship Troopers Extermination roadmap: All ongoing and upcoming phases

the different phases still to come in starship troopers extermination
Lots of additions and updates will be added in 2024 and 2025. Image via Offworld

Starship Troopers Extermination has finished Phase Four, and the developers have begun implementing the features for Phase Five, according to the title’s last official roadmap update posted in January.

Although these are the official plans, they may change due to player feedback or if another feature must take precedence, such as performance and optimization improvements or the addition of highly requested features. As long as they’re still on track, these are the four ongoing and upcoming phases.

Phase Five: Spring 2024

Phase Five has begun with many of the following features being added and implemented during Spring 2024:

  • Galactic War
  • Clans
  • Class abilities 2.0/Revamp
  • Global Death Counter
  • New Class weapons

Phase Six: Summer 2024

In Phase Six, set to begin in Summer 2024, the following features will be implemented in Starship Troopers Extermination:

  • Planet Number Three
  • New Galactic War campaign
  • New Hive Hunts

Phase Seven: Fall 2024

Phase Seven, which will begin in the Fall of 2024, contains several new features, including:

  • Planet Four
  • Special weapons and special weapon swapping
  • Emotes
  • Boss bug
  • New bugs
  • RAID Initiative
  • New solo experiences
  • New play space

Phase Eight: 2025 and beyond

Starship Trooper Extermination’s roadmap continues into 2025, with several additions making their way into the game, including the following:

  • Planets Five and Six
  • New Galactic War campaigns
  • New Class weapons
  • New special weapons
  • New playable zones
  • New bugs
  • New Trooper classes
  • Player hub
  • Marauder support

Starship Troopers Extermination Roadmap: All past phases

Offworld, the devs of Starship Troopers Extermination, have completed four phases of its roadmap and have already implemented features such as:

  • Assault and Secure Mode
  • ARC Slam Mode
  • Mutators
  • Horde Game Mode 
  • Manned HMG emplacements
  • New playable zones
  • Player profiles and stats
  • Rewards systems
  • Abilities upgrade
  • Additional planets
  • Player customization
  • Additional weapons
  • Even more bugs
  • Performance and optimization features

Starship Troopers Extermination, which has a fairly similar feel to Helldivers 2 and Deep Rock Galactic, is still in development and will eventually have many exciting modes, weapons, classes, and upgrades added in coming years.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When is the next Steam sale? Steam sale dates
The Steam logo in front of a background of various other games.
Category: General
General
When is the next Steam sale? Steam sale dates
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Cities: Skylines 2 devs don’t know when game-breaking DLC bug will be fixed—and fans aren’t happy
Cities Skylines 2 key art without the logo
Category: General
General
Cities: Skylines 2 devs don’t know when game-breaking DLC bug will be fixed—and fans aren’t happy
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 22, 2024
Read Article New Lord of the Rings game is basically Animal Crossing meets The Hobbit
A Hobbit holding up a fish they caught in Tales of the Shire.
Category: General
General
New Lord of the Rings game is basically Animal Crossing meets The Hobbit
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is the next Steam sale? Steam sale dates
The Steam logo in front of a background of various other games.
Category: General
General
When is the next Steam sale? Steam sale dates
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Cities: Skylines 2 devs don’t know when game-breaking DLC bug will be fixed—and fans aren’t happy
Cities Skylines 2 key art without the logo
Category: General
General
Cities: Skylines 2 devs don’t know when game-breaking DLC bug will be fixed—and fans aren’t happy
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 22, 2024
Read Article New Lord of the Rings game is basically Animal Crossing meets The Hobbit
A Hobbit holding up a fish they caught in Tales of the Shire.
Category: General
General
New Lord of the Rings game is basically Animal Crossing meets The Hobbit
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 22, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.