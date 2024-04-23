Starship Troopers Extermination roadmap: All upcoming modes, weapons, and more

Starship Troopers Extermination, inspired by the cult classic franchise Starship Troopers, officially launched in early access in May 2023, with more new content being added regularly as the game comes together.
While it’s still in early access, Extermination‘s development roadmap has eight phases, with many modes, weapons, bugs, and planets still to come.
Starship Troopers Extermination roadmap: All ongoing and upcoming phases
Starship Troopers Extermination has finished Phase Four, and the developers have begun implementing the features for Phase Five, according to the title’s last official roadmap update posted in January.
Although these are the official plans, they may change due to player feedback or if another feature must take precedence, such as performance and optimization improvements or the addition of highly requested features. As long as they’re still on track, these are the four ongoing and upcoming phases.
Phase Five: Spring 2024
Phase Five has begun with many of the following features being added and implemented during Spring 2024:
- Galactic War
- Clans
- Class abilities 2.0/Revamp
- Global Death Counter
- New Class weapons
Phase Six: Summer 2024
In Phase Six, set to begin in Summer 2024, the following features will be implemented in Starship Troopers Extermination:
- Planet Number Three
- New Galactic War campaign
- New Hive Hunts
Phase Seven: Fall 2024
Phase Seven, which will begin in the Fall of 2024, contains several new features, including:
- Planet Four
- Special weapons and special weapon swapping
- Emotes
- Boss bug
- New bugs
- RAID Initiative
- New solo experiences
- New play space
Phase Eight: 2025 and beyond
Starship Trooper Extermination’s roadmap continues into 2025, with several additions making their way into the game, including the following:
- Planets Five and Six
- New Galactic War campaigns
- New Class weapons
- New special weapons
- New playable zones
- New bugs
- New Trooper classes
- Player hub
- Marauder support
Starship Troopers Extermination Roadmap: All past phases
Offworld, the devs of Starship Troopers Extermination, have completed four phases of its roadmap and have already implemented features such as:
- Assault and Secure Mode
- ARC Slam Mode
- Mutators
- Horde Game Mode
- Manned HMG emplacements
- New playable zones
- Player profiles and stats
- Rewards systems
- Abilities upgrade
- Additional planets
- Player customization
- Additional weapons
- Even more bugs
- Performance and optimization features
Starship Troopers Extermination, which has a fairly similar feel to Helldivers 2 and Deep Rock Galactic, is still in development and will eventually have many exciting modes, weapons, classes, and upgrades added in coming years.