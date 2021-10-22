A standalone version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass in November

The reworked version of old GTA games will be released in three weeks.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s paid subscription catalog, starting on Nov. 11, the same day Rockstar Games is going to digitally release the whole trilogy for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This is great news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers since they’ll have the chance to play the most iconic game of the GTA franchise from day one. PlayStation players won’t be left completely empty-handed, though. Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition will be available on PS Now starting Dec. 7. It’s unknown if Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition will be released on one of these services at a later date.

Experience the games that started it all — introducing unprecedented freedom and immersion through three living, breathing worlds filled with hilarious action, rich, cinematic storytelling, classic characters, and unforgettable music. pic.twitter.com/Quu2ifvflL — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 22, 2021

The reworked edition of the famous GTA trilogy will bring control upgrades plus graphic enhancements, such as resolution upgrades and improved visual fidelity of the cities that these games portray. Some of the mechanics like the mini-maps have also been upgraded and players will be able to set a waypoint to destinations in GTA III and GTA: Vice City, which wasn’t possible in the old-gen versions.

Even though there are plenty of graphic changes, Rockstar wanted to maintain the original aesthetic of the beloved GTA trilogy. When taking a first glance at the comparison shots, you can notice that the colors are much more vibrant and vivid, but the original concept of the characters is still there.

The games are already available for pre-order on Rockstar’s official website.